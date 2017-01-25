DeAndre Jordan has had to bear more of the load for the L.A. Clippers since Chris Paul went down with a thumb injury last week.

When the Clips selected him with the 35th overall pick in 2008, he was looked at as a project center who would hopefully blossom into a bench rim-protector around the rim.

It’s been almost 10 years now and he is an elite defender at the rim and has improved other areas of his game exponentially.

One place that hasn’t changed for the 28-year-old is his free throw shooting though, he is still shooting 51 percent from the line this season.

If he could keep that up, it would be a personal high for him, but make no mistake, that number is still pretty brutal especially with the squad’s margin for error reduced so much with Paul’s absence.

On Tuesday, he had a low-light for the season as he airballed two straight from the charity stripe as the hostile Philadelphia crowd went absolutely ballistic as he failed to draw iron on either attempt.

All he can do is keep trying, but moments like these will dog him if he can’t get his rhythm together when he shoots his foul shots.

Blake Griffin returned last night so things should get easier for the club as they battle to stay above the fray in the Western Conference playoff race.