Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

John Wall.

The strange dress code Washington Wizards enforced before game against Boston Celtics

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Washington’s basketball team made a statement that they were not in the mood for any more of the testy behaviour from the last time that they faced the Boston Celtics.

All of the Wizards players said that they would be wearing all black to their game against the C’s on Monday. Tuesday night, they did not disappoint.

John Wall called it a funeral before the game to the media and backed it up with his 27 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in the 123-108 victory.

His “all black everything” rallying cry was felt by all of his teammates as they sprung to the challenge and established that there may be a budding rivalry between the Wiz and Boston.

Bradley Beal, Wall’s backcourt mate, threw in 31 points to help the team smother one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference.

Before the game, Isaiah Thomas laughed off the comments from the other side and called the idea “cute.” He thought that the plan would be better suited for a playoff moment than a regular season game.

If the Wizards continue to build as the season continues, the possibility of these two clubs meeting in the playoffs could become a real possibility.

This game was testy, although not quite as bad as the second meeting between the two teams, but still packed a lot of intensity into 48 minutes. A possible playoff series between Washington and Boston is something that NBA fans should be rooting for.

Topics:
NBA
Boston Celtics
Atlantic Division
Eastern Conference
Washington Wizards
Southeast Division
John Wall

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again