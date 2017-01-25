Washington’s basketball team made a statement that they were not in the mood for any more of the testy behaviour from the last time that they faced the Boston Celtics.

All of the Wizards players said that they would be wearing all black to their game against the C’s on Monday. Tuesday night, they did not disappoint.

John Wall called it a funeral before the game to the media and backed it up with his 27 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in the 123-108 victory.

His “all black everything” rallying cry was felt by all of his teammates as they sprung to the challenge and established that there may be a budding rivalry between the Wiz and Boston.

Bradley Beal, Wall’s backcourt mate, threw in 31 points to help the team smother one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference.

Before the game, Isaiah Thomas laughed off the comments from the other side and called the idea “cute.” He thought that the plan would be better suited for a playoff moment than a regular season game.

If the Wizards continue to build as the season continues, the possibility of these two clubs meeting in the playoffs could become a real possibility.

This game was testy, although not quite as bad as the second meeting between the two teams, but still packed a lot of intensity into 48 minutes. A possible playoff series between Washington and Boston is something that NBA fans should be rooting for.