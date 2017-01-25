How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Wayne Rooney.

FIFA 17 fans rage at Wayne Rooney's hero card on Ultimate Team

Wayne Rooney wrote his name into Manchester United's - and English football's - history books on Saturday by becoming the club's all-time record goalscorer.

In the final minute of added time against Stoke City, the 31-year-old produced a magnificent free-kick to score his 250th goal for the Red Devils.

His strike also earned United a well-deserved draw, having trailed for most of the game following Juan Mata's unfortunate own goal.

And so, to mark Rooney's incredible achievement, EA Sports have awarded him an 86-rated 'hero' card in the FIFA 17 Team of the Week.

Scroll down for images of the United captain's new and improved card.

WAYNE "HERO" ROONEY

Rooney's 86-rated upgrade boasts some pretty incredible statistics, including 88 shooting, 85 passing, 84 dribbling and 89 strength.

Even 73 pace isn't bad for a player now classified as a centre attacking midfielder - but there's a problem.

While Rooney deserves recognition for his achievement on Ultimate Team, EA appear to have made a big mistake with his boosted card.

Stoke City v Manchester United - Premier League

Back in November 2015, Jamie Vardy set a new record for scoring in 11 Premier League matches in a row and was awarded a 'record breaker' card on FIFA 17.

So, that begs the question: where is Rooney's record breaker card? After all, the Englishman did just become United's all-time record goalscorer.

That's exactly what FIFA fans are asking EA on Twitter - and they're not happy.

TWITTER REACTS

One user pointed out that Rooney didn't get a record breaker card because he broke a club record, rather than a league record.

And while that's a valid point, it's not often someone becomes Manchester United's all-time record goalscorer, so surely Rooney deserved a record breaker card instead.

History has been made, so an exception should have been too.

