FIFA 17 fans rage at Wayne Rooney's hero card on Ultimate Team

Wayne Rooney wrote his name into Manchester United's - and English football's - history books on Saturday by becoming the club's all-time record goalscorer.

In the final minute of added time against Stoke City, the 31-year-old produced a magnificent free-kick to score his 250th goal for the Red Devils.

His strike also earned United a well-deserved draw, having trailed for most of the game following Juan Mata's unfortunate own goal.

Article continues below

And so, to mark Rooney's incredible achievement, EA Sports have awarded him an 86-rated 'hero' card in the FIFA 17 Team of the Week.

Scroll down for images of the United captain's new and improved card.

Article continues below

WAYNE "HERO" ROONEY

Rooney's 86-rated upgrade boasts some pretty incredible statistics, including 88 shooting, 85 passing, 84 dribbling and 89 strength.

Even 73 pace isn't bad for a player now classified as a centre attacking midfielder - but there's a problem.

While Rooney deserves recognition for his achievement on Ultimate Team, EA appear to have made a big mistake with his boosted card.

Back in November 2015, Jamie Vardy set a new record for scoring in 11 Premier League matches in a row and was awarded a 'record breaker' card on FIFA 17.

So, that begs the question: where is Rooney's record breaker card? After all, the Englishman did just become United's all-time record goalscorer.

That's exactly what FIFA fans are asking EA on Twitter - and they're not happy.

TWITTER REACTS

One user pointed out that Rooney didn't get a record breaker card because he broke a club record, rather than a league record.

And while that's a valid point, it's not often someone becomes Manchester United's all-time record goalscorer, so surely Rooney deserved a record breaker card instead.

History has been made, so an exception should have been too.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms