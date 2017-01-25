Australia coach Darren Lehmann has deleted his scathing twitter judgement of former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen.

Aussie Lehmann claimed that it was time Pietersen’s Big Bash League franchise Melbourne Stars cut ties with him after their disappointing defeat to Perth Scorchers at the WACA.

It’s true that ex-England batsman Pietersen put in a disappointing performance during the match, making a measly five runs from 10 balls before being dismissed by Michael Johnson.

Even after Pietersen’s batting misery was ended by the Australian fast-bowler, it was not the end of his torrid day, and he was forced to limp off with a hamstring injury in the field.

Lehmann had clearly seen enough, tweeting him directly to say: “@KP24 @tensporttv @BBL time for stars to move KP on, spent too much money on him and didn’t win. Don’t want to listen to his excuses anymore.”

It was a surprising personal attack since Pietersen had played well in the opening stages of the tournament, and he ended the Big Bash League with 268 runs at an average of 38.

However, England’s fifth highest Test run scorer Pietersen made the wise decision not to reply to Lehmann, and within 24 hours of being posted the tweet had disappeared.

Lehmann accumulated nine centuries for Australia in his playing days, and has been in charge of the national side since 2013.

As for Pietersen, he's never too far away from the headlines, with his ongoing saga with England always resurfacing.

