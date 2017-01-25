It comes as no surprise that Nate Diaz is currently not a happy man.

He hasn’t competed inside of the Octagon since his rematch with Conor McGregor at UFC 202 last August, a contest which he lost.

OCTAGON INACTIVITY

He’s the only man that has managed to defeat the Notorious in the UFC, and he’s not the only one that’s been calling for a third and final encounter between the pair, as they both currently hold one victory each so a trilogy makes the most sense.

Since then, he’s had to wait on the sidelines and watch McGregor defeat Eddie Alvarez for the lightweight crown, and has also been involved in a bitter war of words with Floyd Mayweather during his UFC hiatus.

It seems as if Diaz is following in the same footsteps as his rival, as he’s confirmed he’s also going to obtain a boxing license and revealed the reason for it when attending the recent Bellator event which saw Tito Ortiz choke out Chael Sonnen before retiring.

He’s claiming the UFC are putting him on the shelf, so he’s taking that as his next step.

BOXING LICENSE

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, he said: “I know what this is, I’m being put on the shelf.

“That’s why I’m trying to get a boxing license.

“No one in MMA wants it. No one says they want a big-deal fight against me.

“If someone wants to fight, then let’s make a big deal.”

While the McGregor and Mayweather situation doesn’t seem to be getting any closer, the latter has revealed that he’s spoken to Stockton’s Diaz about his discontent with the UFC, as well as his desire to box.

It’s not as if he’s a complete stranger to it either, as he has previously sparred with current three-belt light heavyweight champion Andre Ward in the Bay Area.

The options are there in the UFC’s lightweight division, with the likes of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson both possible opponents.

But it seems as if the best way to keep the Diaz buzz going, even without McGregor, is to associate his name with boxing and Mayweather.

What do you make of Nate Diaz obtaining a boxing license? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

