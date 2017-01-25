How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Joe Cole.

Joe Cole boldly claims current Chelsea star is their greatest player of all-time

Football News
Joe Cole may well be a 35-year-old winger for the Tampa Bay Rowdies in America these days, but there is no denying that he had a great career in the Premier League.

He emerged as one of the most naturally gifted players England had ever produced when he burst on the scene at West Ham, and after five seasons with the Hammers, he became one of the first major signings of the Roman Abramovich-led Chelsea era.

His seven years as a Blue was the beginning of one of the most fruitful periods in the club's history. Cole himself won three Premier League titles and three F.A. Cups during his time at Stamford Bridge and played with some legendary names.

John Terry was his skipper, Frank Lampard was a goal machine from midfield averaging north of 20 goals a season and Didier Drogba, after a shaky start, went on to become a legend amongst the Chelsea faithful.

But none of those names will end up being the greatest Chelsea player ever, according to Cole.

Speaking to CFC Fan TV, the former 56-time England international explained that current star Eden Hazard will go on to be the G.O.A.T in southwest London.

"I think he'll go down as Chelsea's greatest player," Cole said.

"He's certainly the most talented all-round footballer I've played with and he's already a hero with the fans. I hope he stays there for the rest of his career."

For those scratching their heads at Cole's words, no, he did not play with Hazard in a Chelsea shirt. The 26-year-old Belgian did not arrive in England until 2012, two years after Cole departed Chelsea for Liverpool on a free transfer.

Lille's French midfielder Eden Hazard (L

However, in the season prior to Hazard's £32 million move to Chelsea, Cole joined him in France with Lille. Although it was only a loan deal, Cole spent the season up-close and personal with Hazard and couldn't believe just how talented he was.

"My first game in France with Lille, [then-coach] Rudi Garcia was saying to me, 'we've got this good kid, Eden Hazard'.

"He said 'I want you to play with him'. And then he scored two of the best goals you'll see within 20 minutes and I thought, 'I don't know if I'm good enough to play with him'.

Chelsea v Hull City - Premier League

"He's just a nice kind, he's got a good way about him, he loves training, he loves football and everyone in that dressing room in France loved him."

It's a bold statement, but Hazard has the quality to justify Cole's words.

Topics:
Eden Hazard
Chelsea
Francesc Fabregas
John Terry
Football
Joe Cole
Frank Lampard

