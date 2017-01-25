The Atlanta Falcons defense is going to need all the help they can get if they are going to stop Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl a week on Sunday.

The New York Giants are the only team to have beaten the Patriots in the Super Bowl during the Brady era as they have done it twice, so if anyone knows how to defeat New England it's them.

Falcons fans were asking one of the Giants players who played in both Super Bowl XLII and Super Bowl XLVI against the Patriots for advice, Justin Tuck.

The two-time Pro Bowler said on Twitter when asked what the key to success against Brady was, he said: "Ok for all the Falcon fans on my timeline asking me the key to success against Brady...4 man rush has to hit him early and often."

The former defensive end played in both of the Giants' Super Bowl wins against the Patriots, and he managed to get two of his team's five sacks on Brady during Super Bowl XLII, and also got both of New York's two sacks against New England in Super Bowl XLVI.

The Falcons will be hoping their own Vic Beasley will be able to replicate what Tuck did, as he achieved 15.5 sacks during the regular season.

If this type of production can roll on into the Super Bowl, it could provide enough of an opportunity for Atlanta's unstoppable offense to get a lead in the game and pull off an upset win against New England.

