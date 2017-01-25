In partnership with the NFL in the UK

NFL

Justin Tuck.

Justin Tuck reveals secret to beating Tom Brady in the Super Bowl

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The Atlanta Falcons defense is going to need all the help they can get if they are going to stop Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl a week on Sunday.

The New York Giants are the only team to have beaten the Patriots in the Super Bowl during the Brady era as they have done it twice, so if anyone knows how to defeat New England it's them.

Falcons fans were asking one of the Giants players who played in both Super Bowl XLII and Super Bowl XLVI against the Patriots for advice, Justin Tuck.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

The two-time Pro Bowler said on Twitter when asked what the key to success against Brady was, he said: "Ok for all the Falcon fans on my timeline asking me the key to success against Brady...4 man rush has to hit him early and often."

The former defensive end played in both of the Giants' Super Bowl wins against the Patriots, and he managed to get two of his team's five sacks on Brady during Super Bowl XLII, and also got both of New York's two sacks against New England in Super Bowl XLVI.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

WATCH: Odell Beckham Jr has insane dunking skills

WATCH: Odell Beckham Jr has insane dunking skills

Broncos fans react to intriguing photo of Tony Romo and John Elway [Tweets]

Broncos fans react to intriguing photo of Tony Romo and John Elway [Tweets]

Top RAW superstar drops hint about a possible move to Smackdown

Top RAW superstar drops hint about a possible move to Smackdown

Bray Wyatt turns his back on a Wyatt Family member on Smackdown

Bray Wyatt turns his back on a Wyatt Family member on Smackdown

Charlie Adam could be about to seal the most surprising move of the window

Charlie Adam could be about to seal the most surprising move of the window

Real Madrid have removed a key part of their logo for Middle Eastern fans

Real Madrid have removed a key part of their logo for Middle Eastern fans

The Falcons will be hoping their own Vic Beasley will be able to replicate what Tuck did, as he achieved 15.5 sacks during the regular season.

If this type of production can roll on into the Super Bowl, it could provide enough of an opportunity for Atlanta's unstoppable offense to get a lead in the game and pull off an upset win against New England.

New Orleans Saints v Atlanta Falcons

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Atlanta Falcons
New York Giants
Superbowl
Tom Brady
Rob Gronkowski
NFL
New England Patriots

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NFL Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again