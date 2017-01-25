Stephen Curry received some real love from his high school and college alma maters this week as he got his jersey retired by Charlotte Christian High School and had the student section named after him at Davidson College.

A two-time MVP and NBA Champion now, Curry wasn’t highly recruited in college and wasn’t physically imposing in high school at five-foot-seven and 130 pounds.

He played one year of junior varsity basketball before reaching varsity and then dazzling crowds in the March Madness tournament and taking the league by storm in the last two seasons.

That small stature and presence made it difficult to honor his father’s legacy in high school though as he had to wear number 20 in Charlotte rather than his customary 30.

He told ESPN, at the school, the number 30 was a size extra large and the 20 jersey was the only one that would fit the young guard without falling off of his shoulders as he played.

Davidson’s uniform program is a bit more advanced than those at the secondary school level and they were able to get a jersey that fit the future NBA superstar.

Still, it’s pretty funny that he has come so far in such a short amount of time. The next kid that wants to pay homage to Curry at his school might have to settle for 30 now, as it stands now 20 is up in the rafters forever.