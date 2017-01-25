Jose Mourinho has received plenty of criticism throughout his career for his reluctance to give young players a chance.

When he first took over at Old Trafford, he was questioned on his this very subject - something that certainly was a talking point considering his predecessor's, Louis van Gaal, willingness to embed academy players into his squad.

Mourinho immediately defended his actions by saying: "I knew the question was coming. Do you know how many young players I have promoted to the first team from academies? I have promoted 49 players from the academies to the squad.

"Sometimes you promote players because you don't have a choice, because there are injuries and you have no choice. The second factor is that when you are not playing for big targets, it is easier to bring the young players up as it is outside the pressure of the big moments.

"My record of injuries is very low. My teams have many times had the lowest injuries according to UEFA studies. So I have never promoted players because of a need, I did it because of conviction.

"Last season was the only season of my career that I was not fighting for the title, something I have done in every other season.

"There was never a position of stability to promote young players in my career and yet I still did it with 49. Some of them we are speaking about big names - Champions League winners, capped players, players in the Euros.”

Research of those 49 players showed that Mourinho was bending the truth slightly as he didn’t really help develop many of these players. However, that’s not to say he isn’t willing to give any youngsters at United a chance.

Since the Class of ’92, not too many players have made the successful step up from academy football to first-team football at the Theatre of Dreams. Well, that was until last year when Marcus Rashford went from an unknown quantity to being in England’s Euro 2016 squad in the space of a couple of months.

It's just an example that there are some talented youngsters in United’s ranks - they just need to be given a chance.

And it seems Mourinho is more than willing to give one academy player a chance in the coming weeks. With the departures of Morgan Schneiderlin and Memphis Depay already this month - and no arrivals planned - Mourinho has revealed that he is close to calling upon Axel Tuanzebe.

Tuanzebe inclusion

"We lost Morgan Schneiderlin and Memphis Depay, two players who didn't play many minutes or many matches for us,” he told the club’s official website.

"They were two players from the squad, so we need numbers and probably Axel is one of the boys that's in the academy who is more close to playing with us.

"So we have brought him up to give him more experience, to make the first team more natural for him in case we need him to play in the upcoming matches and month, so he can be more adapted to us.”

Tuanzebe, 19, can play in either defence or midfield and has been training with the first-team squad ahead of their EFL Cup semi-final second leg against Hull.

And, if Mourinho’s words are anything to go by, expect to see him in the first-team squad in the coming weeks and months at United find themselves competing in four different competitions.

