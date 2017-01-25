How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Formula 1

F1 has fallen behind in four key ares.

F1's new commercial chief reveals four areas key to revitalising the sport

Formula One’s new commercial chief Sean Bratches has targeted four crucial areas as his first ports of call as Liberty Media kickstart their campaign to galvanise the sport.

Former ESPN executive Bratches has been brought in as commercial chief and will be working closely with CEO Chase Carey and managing director Ross Brawn, whose main focus is sporting matters.

Giving his first official interview since accepting the job, Bratches said: "There are four real things I am going to focus on.

"One is the brand – the brand is the entry-point for any company, any brand, any sport. And we are going to work to understand the brand.

"We are going to polish it, we are going to elevate it. It is going to be really central to what we do. That will allow us to enter new market places.

"It will allow us to take out of the market place what we should on the commercial side from sponsors, from rights holders, to promoters.

"The second is digital. I think there is a huge opportunity in the digital space to re-imagine the digital products that F1 has today, and to engage fans in very new ways and also to use sponsors to activate it.

"The third is creating a much more democratic approach in terms of how we approach our partners – from teams/sponsors/promoters and rights holders. There is a lot of opportunity to leverage the F1 IP to integrate it to their businesses.

AUTO-PRIX-F1-UAE-RACE

"And the last one is the race experience. Creating a better race experience that engages fans, spectators there and on television is a huge opportunity."

CEO Carey believes there is huge opportunity to expand F1 commercially, with increased sponsorship and alignment with companies who want to get involved among his ideas for improvement.

He used the example of Major League Basketball, who have a sponsorship acquisition team of over 80 people – while F1 currently delegates that responsibility to just one person, with no one working on marketing.

Bratches agrees wholeheartedly with Carey’s sentiment.

F1 Grand Prix of Singapore

“Unquestionably it is a Super Bowl every other week and I think that is going to be an emphasis of ours.

“I think where the opportunity lies is on the commercial front, which I am going to be spending most of my time on.”

He added: “There is a huge opportunity with the global brand, and where we are on the commercial side.”

Formula 1

