Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James has been vocal in his comments about his squad’s lack of playmakers outside of himself, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love.

After J.R. Smith went down with a thumb injury, Kyrie Irving was limited with a hamstring injury and Kevin Love had a bout with food poisoning the team has had a rough stretch of games.

January has been particularly rough on the defending champions as they have lost five of their last seven games in the new year.

All of the media fervor over James’ comments has led to some obscure NBA veterans coming out of nowhere to personally volunteer their services to help the Cavs.

Nate Robinson is attempting an NBA comeback at the age of 32. He last played in the NBA during the 2015 season and probably has a bit left in the tank, but many teams have passed on the former dunk champ.

He isn’t alone in his courting of James, Jordan Crawford who many fans last heard of as the man who managed to dunk on The King at the LeBron James Skill Academy as a high school kid, appealed to the superstar on Twitter.

One thing is for sure, Cleveland looks lethargic and something is going to have to change if they are going to repeat as champions. The change could possibly come from inside but more likely there will be a move in the coming weeks to recharge the team.