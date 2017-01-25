Roman Reigns is being tipped to have another big Royal Rumble event this weekend as he takes on Kevin Owens for the Universal championship.

Whether or not Reigns will walk out of the rumble as the Universal champion is still a mystery, and his future WrestleMania 33 opponent is still clouded as well, as several superstars have been linked with a match with The Big Dog including Goldberg and Braun Strowman.

A recent rumor has indicated, however, that the WWE may be leaning more towards a feud between Reigns and the former Wyatt Family member.

According to Wrestling Inc, the advertisements for the upcoming Raw live events following this weekend's Royal Rumble point towards a feud between the former Shield member and The Abominable Strowman.

They have reported: "Updated advertising for post-Royal Rumble WWE RAW live events features Roman Reigns facing Braun Strowman for shows heading into WrestleMania, so that appears to be Reigns next feud. Strowman is in this Sunday's WWE Royal Rumble match, while Reigns will be facing WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens for his title."

While Strowman has been one of the favorites to win the rumble for some time now, there has been new speculation suggesting he could in fact break Reigns' record of 12 for the most eliminations for the event.

Breaking this record would certainly put the former Wyatt Family member on the right path to becoming one of the biggest stars on the Raw brand and a main eventer in the WWE, especially if he wins the rumble as well.

Reigns could win the Universal title at the weekend as well, meaning the match between these two at WrestleMania could be with the championship on the line. This might anger some fans as they believe Strowman isn't ready for a feud for a major title yet.

