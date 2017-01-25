How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Brought to you by W2K17

WWE

Roman Reigns.

Possible next feud for Roman Reigns following 2017 Royal Rumble

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Roman Reigns is being tipped to have another big Royal Rumble event this weekend as he takes on Kevin Owens for the Universal championship.

Whether or not Reigns will walk out of the rumble as the Universal champion is still a mystery, and his future WrestleMania 33 opponent is still clouded as well, as several superstars have been linked with a match with The Big Dog including Goldberg and Braun Strowman.

A recent rumor has indicated, however, that the WWE may be leaning more towards a feud between Reigns and the former Wyatt Family member.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

According to Wrestling Inc, the advertisements for the upcoming Raw live events following this weekend's Royal Rumble point towards a feud between the former Shield member and The Abominable Strowman.

They have reported: "Updated advertising for post-Royal Rumble WWE RAW live events features Roman Reigns facing Braun Strowman for shows heading into WrestleMania, so that appears to be Reigns next feud. Strowman is in this Sunday's WWE Royal Rumble match, while Reigns will be facing WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens for his title."

Article continues below

Trending Stories

WATCH: Odell Beckham Jr has insane dunking skills

WATCH: Odell Beckham Jr has insane dunking skills

Broncos fans react to intriguing photo of Tony Romo and John Elway [Tweets]

Broncos fans react to intriguing photo of Tony Romo and John Elway [Tweets]

Roman Reigns has made a very bold claim regarding The Shield

Roman Reigns has made a very bold claim regarding The Shield

Batista’s furious rant on WWE for screwing up 2014 return

Batista’s furious rant on WWE for screwing up 2014 return

Charlie Adam could be about to seal the most surprising move of the window

Charlie Adam could be about to seal the most surprising move of the window

Video: Pro FIFA gamer reveals a simple speed boost trick - and it's amazing

Video: Pro FIFA gamer reveals a simple speed boost trick - and it's amazing

While Strowman has been one of the favorites to win the rumble for some time now, there has been new speculation suggesting he could in fact break Reigns' record of 12 for the most eliminations for the event.

Breaking this record would certainly put the former Wyatt Family member on the right path to becoming one of the biggest stars on the Raw brand and a main eventer in the WWE, especially if he wins the rumble as well.

Reigns could win the Universal title at the weekend as well, meaning the match between these two at WrestleMania could be with the championship on the line. This might anger some fans as they believe Strowman isn't ready for a feud for a major title yet.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
John Cena
WWE
Royal Rumble
Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns
Vince McMahon
Wrestlemania

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again