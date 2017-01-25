Reddit user releases list showing how to perform every skill move in FIFA 17

A quick glance on YouTube or Reddit and you'll find a ton of FIFA 17 gamers who are more than willing to show you exactly how good they are.

The game has communities popping up all over the place and there are even some professionals who get paid to play the game. Yes, you read that right - paid to play FIFA 17.

Such pros even post YouTube videos highlighting little-known tricks to help make you a better player, like user BorasLegend.

However, there is also a thriving community of gamers on Reddit who are always willing to share their experiences, and one skill video prompted user Grizou to share a special list to help gamers put together by Maniiia.

Upon request, the user even made an Xbox version of the list off the back of his PS4 rendition.

The list in question is the entire set of skill moves in FIFA 17, complete with instructions on how to carry them out and what star rating the player would need to do so.

We've all been there while playing FIFA; holding down the skill button and rotating the analog, hoping that by some stroke of luck you pull off some masterful bit of magic.

The skill list eliminates the chance and puts every trick in the proverbial book at your twiddling thumbs touch.

Naturally, several of Maniiia's peers on the thread were delighted with his time-consuming generosity.

One user wrote: "Dang that's a nice graphic to have handy, thanks."

Another user queried: "Since you have these sheets I'm assuming you must be a decent skiller? What would you say the most effective skills are?"

And you better believe Grizou had some words of wisdom for his inquisitive peer.

"By far the most effective [skill move] is the LT+RT dribbling with a high agility CAM or midfielder."

Ironically, his best advice is hardly a skill move at all. But, seamlessly changing direction with a deft midfielder can cause all kinds of problems, especially for those of us who like to shut down players quickly.

The list is very well explained and structured so even the biggest FIFA novice in the world could certainly attempt some of the tricks. The training arena might just see a little more time now.

