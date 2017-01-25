In partnership with the NFL in the UK

NFL

The Patriots will be rocking their lucky white on Super Bowl sunday!.

New England Patriots wearing white jerseys in Super Bowl 51 could guarantee win

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

With Super Bowl LI fast approaching and the analysis beginning to kick off, every angle is set to be covered, including jersey colour.

The Falcons this week chose to wear their traditional red jerseys in Houston come February 5 leaving the Patriots free to choose their white uniforms on game day. 

One might think that something as trivial as jersey colour couldn't possibly impact the outcome of such a high stakes game, but that could be a mistake! And the numbers seem to back it up...

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

The Patriots are 2-1 in Super Bowls when wearing white, including their most recent triumph over the Seahawks in 2015 so could this be bad news for Atlanta?

Whilst superstition and Bill Belichick don't really match up, the long time mastermind of this record breaking organisation is possibly the deepest tactical thinker in the history of the game so it isn't too much of a stretch to posit that he buys into white being their lucky charm!

Article continues below

Trending Stories

WATCH: Odell Beckham Jr has insane dunking skills

WATCH: Odell Beckham Jr has insane dunking skills

Broncos fans react to intriguing photo of Tony Romo and John Elway [Tweets]

Broncos fans react to intriguing photo of Tony Romo and John Elway [Tweets]

Roman Reigns has made a very bold claim regarding The Shield

Roman Reigns has made a very bold claim regarding The Shield

Batista’s furious rant on WWE for screwing up 2014 return

Batista’s furious rant on WWE for screwing up 2014 return

Charlie Adam could be about to seal the most surprising move of the window

Charlie Adam could be about to seal the most surprising move of the window

Video: Pro FIFA gamer reveals a simple speed boost trick - and it's amazing

Video: Pro FIFA gamer reveals a simple speed boost trick - and it's amazing

11 of the past 12 Super Bowl champions have worn white during the showpiece game, including the past five winners!

The only outlier? Aaron Rodgers' Packers back in 2011. In the history of the Super Bowl, teams in white come out favourably too, with a combined 32-18 record.

All the signs point to doom for the high-flying Falcons on this front and to make things worse for Matt Ryan and co, the only other time Atlanta has made the Super Bowl they fell to John Elway led Broncos who were also wearing white.

Though there is still a game to be played, this graphic doesn't paint a pretty picture for the Bird Gang!

Having said that, Dan Quinn's troops have got to feel good about their home red after the way they have performed in it in the postseason thus far averaging 40 points per game.

Super Bowl 50 - Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Atlanta Falcons
Superbowl
Tom Brady
Rob Gronkowski
NFL
New England Patriots

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NFL Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again