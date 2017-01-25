With Super Bowl LI fast approaching and the analysis beginning to kick off, every angle is set to be covered, including jersey colour.

The Falcons this week chose to wear their traditional red jerseys in Houston come February 5 leaving the Patriots free to choose their white uniforms on game day.

One might think that something as trivial as jersey colour couldn't possibly impact the outcome of such a high stakes game, but that could be a mistake! And the numbers seem to back it up...

The Patriots are 2-1 in Super Bowls when wearing white, including their most recent triumph over the Seahawks in 2015 so could this be bad news for Atlanta?

Whilst superstition and Bill Belichick don't really match up, the long time mastermind of this record breaking organisation is possibly the deepest tactical thinker in the history of the game so it isn't too much of a stretch to posit that he buys into white being their lucky charm!

11 of the past 12 Super Bowl champions have worn white during the showpiece game, including the past five winners!

The only outlier? Aaron Rodgers' Packers back in 2011. In the history of the Super Bowl, teams in white come out favourably too, with a combined 32-18 record.

All the signs point to doom for the high-flying Falcons on this front and to make things worse for Matt Ryan and co, the only other time Atlanta has made the Super Bowl they fell to John Elway led Broncos who were also wearing white.

Though there is still a game to be played, this graphic doesn't paint a pretty picture for the Bird Gang!



Having said that, Dan Quinn's troops have got to feel good about their home red after the way they have performed in it in the postseason thus far averaging 40 points per game.

