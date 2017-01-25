How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Markovic.

Video of Lazar Markovic proves just how terrible he really is

A couple of years ago, Lazar Markovic was regarded as one of the brightest talents in European football.

So much so, that Liverpool were willing to spend a hefty £20 million on the then 20-year-old.

Things didn’t quite work out for the Serb at Anfield, though. He scored just twice in his 19 Premier League appearances, which saw Brendan Rodgers send him on loan to Fenerbahce for the following campaign.

Things didn’t improve upon the arrival of Jurgen Klopp with the German deeming his surplus to requirements and offloading him to Sporting for this season. However, the Portuguese club haven’t been impressed with his performances and allowed him to leave, after just six league appearances this term.

But, even though Liverpool are crying out for a pacy winger to fill the void left behind by Sadio Mane, Klopp decided he didn’t want him to return to Merseyside and immediately sent him on loan to fellow Premier League club, Hull City.

Following Markovic’s latest troubles, a video has emerged that needs to be seen to be believed. Shortly after signing for Liverpool, Markovic was taking part in a drill organised by fan page Redmen TV.

All Markovic had to do was score a one-on-one against one of the presenters.

Pretty easy, right?

p1b7baij43141mh39q7a97hageb.jpg

Wrong.

Markovic had three attempts to score and failed one each occasion. What makes it even worse is that he looks like he is really trying.

Check it out:

A very interesting scenario has prevented itself following Markovic’s loan move to Hull this week. That’s because he’s been given the green light to make his debut against Manchester United in their EFL Cup semi-final second leg on Thursday.

Liverpool will be hoping to book their place in the final at Wembley by overcoming their 1-0 deficit against Southampton on Wednesday night. If they manage that, they will then be hoping Hull can produce a miracle by overturning their 2-0 defeat against United from the first leg.

Yeah, it’s highly unlikely but a Markovic hat-trick would see him go down as a Liverpool hero. Although, judging by his efforts in the above video, there’s absolutely no chance he’ll be able to score against David de Gea if he can’t even score against an absolute amateur.

