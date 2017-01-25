How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Brought to you by W2K17

WWE

Roman responds to the boos.

Roman Reigns explains why he doesn't care if WWE fans boo him

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Despite being a face on paper, the reactions Roman Reigns receives on a weekly basis suggests he’s the biggest heel in the company today.

Fans have their reasons for disliking him, some aren’t happy with the continual opportunities he gets at the top, others don’t believe he deserves being the face of the company and many want him to ditch the Shield gear and theme.

BOOS

Although the cheers still creep in when his music hits the PA system, it doesn’t take long for the chorus of boos to drown them out, but he seems to take it quite well.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

The negative reaction hasn’t budged Vince McMahon’s stance either, as he refuses to turn him heel and rumours suggest he could still leave Royal Rumble – or even WrestleMania – as the WWE Universal Champion, even though it may not help the reactions.

That subject was finally brought up this week on ESPN’s Cheap Heat podcast, as Reigns was fulfilling media obligations ahead of Sunday’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view at the San Antonio Alamodome.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

WATCH: Odell Beckham Jr has insane dunking skills

WATCH: Odell Beckham Jr has insane dunking skills

Broncos fans react to intriguing photo of Tony Romo and John Elway [Tweets]

Broncos fans react to intriguing photo of Tony Romo and John Elway [Tweets]

Roman Reigns has made a very bold claim regarding The Shield

Roman Reigns has made a very bold claim regarding The Shield

Batista’s furious rant on WWE for screwing up 2014 return

Batista’s furious rant on WWE for screwing up 2014 return

Charlie Adam could be about to seal the most surprising move of the window

Charlie Adam could be about to seal the most surprising move of the window

Video: Pro FIFA gamer reveals a simple speed boost trick - and it's amazing

Video: Pro FIFA gamer reveals a simple speed boost trick - and it's amazing

When asked about his feelings on the reactions, he revealed that he doesn’t let it affect him as a performer as he remains the center of attention.

He said: “I think [being booed] just pushed me.

“Anytime as a performer and you’re in a live situation, and you’re dealing with that sort of backlash, it’s gonna trigger emotions.

CENTER OF ATTENTION

“But I think that anybody who is dedicated and wants to get better at their craft and wants to be the very best in the business, they’re gonna use that as motivation, and that’s what I did.

“I mean, at the end of the day, x-amount of thousands of people are screaming, booing at the top of their lungs, and I’m the center of attention.

“So, I must be doing something right.”

It does seem like quite a similar situation to one we’ve seen before in John Cena.

No amount of boos will change Vince’s mind, and Reigns will probably only continue to succeed as a polarising figure in the company.

What do you make of Roman Reigns’ thoughts on fans booing him? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
WWE
Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns
Vince McMahon
Wrestlemania

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again