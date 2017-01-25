Up until this point in the season, the New York Knicks have been a bit of a disappointment as they have struggled to live up to the expectations heaped upon them in the offseason.

Inconsistent play has compounded with Derrick Rose going missing a few weeks ago and discussions about Carmelo Anthony’s future with the franchise to make this entire campaign underwhelming.

They headed into Indiana to face the Pacers who have been struggling lately desperate for a win to generate some momentum going toward the All-Star break.

New York pulled out a 109-103 victory after surrendering a 16-point fourth quarter lead and having to win a close game on an opponent’s home floor.

Jeff Hornacek has been witness to some of the close losses that his team has had to endure over the past month. The head coach thinks that one more of those close losses due to faltering in the final frame would have been the death knell for this squad.

He told the New York Daily News: “You lose another one like that guys probably quit and call it a year probably.

“This is a tough stretch for us with these close losses. We were three over .500 at one point, and then we hit this stretch. Got some bad breaks, but you have to make your own breaks sometimes.”

The Big Apple’s entire roster needs to heed his words if they want to sniff the Eastern Conference playoffs. Now is the time to take it into your own hands and right the ship before it is too late.