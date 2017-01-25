How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Sergio Ramos.

The real reason why Sevilla fans hate Sergio Ramos

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Some players have a good relationship with their former clubs, especially when they move on to a much bigger side to become a real star of the game.

But unfortunately for Sergio Ramos, he is not one of those players, as his two recent trips back to his old stomping ground showed.

The 30-year-old hasn't turned out for Sevilla for a decade now, but his name and every touch was greeted with a round of boos and insults that clearly knocked him for six.

Article continues below

He hit out at his old fans upon scoring a Panenka penalty against them in the Copa del Rey, but they had the last laugh in the league as his own goal helped contribute to Real's first defeat in over 40 games.

But why are the Sevilla fans so unforgiving over Ramos? A story in Marca has shed some light onto why he isn't the most welcome face at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuain, but it's slightly confusing.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

WATCH: Odell Beckham Jr has insane dunking skills

WATCH: Odell Beckham Jr has insane dunking skills

Broncos fans react to intriguing photo of Tony Romo and John Elway [Tweets]

Broncos fans react to intriguing photo of Tony Romo and John Elway [Tweets]

Roman Reigns has made a very bold claim regarding The Shield

Roman Reigns has made a very bold claim regarding The Shield

Batista’s furious rant on WWE for screwing up 2014 return

Batista’s furious rant on WWE for screwing up 2014 return

Charlie Adam could be about to seal the most surprising move of the window

Charlie Adam could be about to seal the most surprising move of the window

Video: Pro FIFA gamer reveals a simple speed boost trick - and it's amazing

Video: Pro FIFA gamer reveals a simple speed boost trick - and it's amazing

Back in his Sevilla days, a young Ramos reportedly went to then club president Jose Maria del Nido and asked for a contract for life.

"Mr. President," the story has Ramos as saying, "Give me a lifetime contract because I want to stay here forever.

"But, I'll always want to be at a winning club."

However, Ramos was met with this reply from his president: "You won't make any money here, nor will any other academy player."

Real Madrid CF v Malaga CF - La Liga

Several meetings between the player and the club followed but no agreement could be reached and he was soon on his way to the capital once Real met his €27 million release clause.

The report then claims that Del Nido sanctioned the move in order to win favour amongst his own fans.

So despite his desire to remain at the club, he failed to ignore the lure of Real and all of the money that would come with it.

However, it seems that the real anger should be directed at Del Nido. He sanctioned the move to line the club's pockets and it's no wonder that Ramos left if he felt that he wasn't wanted.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
La Liga
Cristiano Ronaldo
Real Madrid
UEFA Champions League
Football
Gareth Bale

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again