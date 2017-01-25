How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Boxing

Carl Frampton.

Carl Frampton makes surprising statement ahead of Leo Santa Cruz fight

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

This Saturday in Las Vegas, Carl Frampton is set to have a rematch with Leo Santa Cruz for the WBA (Super) featherweight title, the very championship he prized away from his foe in New York last July.

The Jackal is very much in his prime right now and with a record of 23 wins from 23 fights at 29-years-old, it seems like the sky's the limit for the Northern Irish fighter.

The first time around, Brick Fists defeated Santa Cruz via majority decision after an electric bout. If he can repeat the triumph, that would go along way to cementing his legacy as one of the greatest British fighters in modern times.

Article continues below

He is already in The Ring's top 10 pound-for-pound fighters list, securing the number 10 spot.

However, it would appear that Frampton constantly has one eye on the future, and he is not a fighter that intends to outstay his welcome.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

WATCH: Odell Beckham Jr has insane dunking skills

WATCH: Odell Beckham Jr has insane dunking skills

Broncos fans react to intriguing photo of Tony Romo and John Elway [Tweets]

Broncos fans react to intriguing photo of Tony Romo and John Elway [Tweets]

Roman Reigns has made a very bold claim regarding The Shield

Roman Reigns has made a very bold claim regarding The Shield

Batista’s furious rant on WWE for screwing up 2014 return

Batista’s furious rant on WWE for screwing up 2014 return

Charlie Adam could be about to seal the most surprising move of the window

Charlie Adam could be about to seal the most surprising move of the window

Video: Pro FIFA gamer reveals a simple speed boost trick - and it's amazing

Video: Pro FIFA gamer reveals a simple speed boost trick - and it's amazing

“I get shouted at about it by Shane [McGuigan] and Barry [McGuigan] quite often because I keep mentioning retiring and I can’t wait to do it.

“I’m not one of these guys who will go on forever, when it’s time to call it a day I will call it a day."

Still, that doesn't mean Frampton will step away from the sport altogether. He just does not want to don the gloves once he is past his prime.

Leo Santa Cruz v Carl Frampton

“But when it’s time to call it a day, I will be happy to support the next big name coming through.

“I can live through boxing that way. I will follow the next kid and hopefully it’s another lad from Belfast coming to Vegas and I will be right behind him.”

There wouldn't be many better teachers in the game than Frampton, but first of all he needs to concentrate on dispatching Santa Cruz at the MGM on Saturday night.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Floyd Mayweather
Amir Kahn
David Haye
Boxing

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again