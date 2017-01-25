Carl Frampton makes surprising statement ahead of Leo Santa Cruz fight

This Saturday in Las Vegas, Carl Frampton is set to have a rematch with Leo Santa Cruz for the WBA (Super) featherweight title, the very championship he prized away from his foe in New York last July.

The Jackal is very much in his prime right now and with a record of 23 wins from 23 fights at 29-years-old, it seems like the sky's the limit for the Northern Irish fighter.

The first time around, Brick Fists defeated Santa Cruz via majority decision after an electric bout. If he can repeat the triumph, that would go along way to cementing his legacy as one of the greatest British fighters in modern times.

He is already in The Ring's top 10 pound-for-pound fighters list, securing the number 10 spot.

However, it would appear that Frampton constantly has one eye on the future, and he is not a fighter that intends to outstay his welcome.

“I get shouted at about it by Shane [McGuigan] and Barry [McGuigan] quite often because I keep mentioning retiring and I can’t wait to do it.

“I’m not one of these guys who will go on forever, when it’s time to call it a day I will call it a day."

Still, that doesn't mean Frampton will step away from the sport altogether. He just does not want to don the gloves once he is past his prime.

“But when it’s time to call it a day, I will be happy to support the next big name coming through.

“I can live through boxing that way. I will follow the next kid and hopefully it’s another lad from Belfast coming to Vegas and I will be right behind him.”

There wouldn't be many better teachers in the game than Frampton, but first of all he needs to concentrate on dispatching Santa Cruz at the MGM on Saturday night.

