Chris Paul has the unfortunate position of being the odd-man out among his superstar friends LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony and Dwyane Wade.

All of the banana boaters have made at least a conference final at some point in their NBA careers while he hasn’t managed to drag any of his teams there.

He also has had some weird personal moments in some playoff losses that detractors will readily point toward when evaluating the greatness that they see in front of them every night.

Most people have Paul tabbed as the next person in line for the strange distinction of best player who never even got close to winning a title.

The problem with this line of thinking is that it’s nearly impossible to ignore the staggering statistical production that CP3 has been racking up since his days in New Orleans.

This neat little fact from NBA Reddit sums up everything that a fan would need to know about just how good the Point God has been throughout his career. If he never played another game, he’d retire with the highest Win Shares total per 48 minutes in NBA history.

Michael Jordans Win Shares per 48 sit at .2505, the current highest of all time. Paul’s .2510 would slide His Airness down to second place on the totem pole.

Win Shares are used to determine the number of wins a player produces for his team. This small number shows just how valuable and important CP3 has been every time he suits up.

There’s no shame in that honor even if a NBA title would probably make him feel a little better.