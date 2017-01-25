How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Brought to you by W2K17

WWE

Kevin Owens.

GIF shows amount of times Kevin Owens has mocked other wrestlers

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Over the past year, Kevin Owens has developed into arguably one of the best heels in the company, especially since the brand split when he became one of the top heels on the Raw brand in the WWE.

Since becoming the Universal champion, Owens has been paired with Chris Jericho and the best friends have produced gold when it comes to being a heel superstar. They have been great in their feud with Roman Reigns despite how repetitive it is getting.

Yet, throughout his time on the main roster and since joining the WWE in fact, The Prizefighter has been incredible, especially when it comes to mocking other superstars.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

A Kevin Owens fan has put together a GIF of the superstar mocking other wrestlers he is having a match against with some of the moves which his opponents perform.

In the GIF, you can see Owens performing 'You can't see me' on John Cena, the Lucha chant in front of Sin Cara, Reigns' roar before a spear, Deam Ambrose's swing between the ropes, as well as Dolph Ziggler's Showoff dance and Enzo Amore's galloping to name a few.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

WATCH: Odell Beckham Jr has insane dunking skills

WATCH: Odell Beckham Jr has insane dunking skills

Broncos fans react to intriguing photo of Tony Romo and John Elway [Tweets]

Broncos fans react to intriguing photo of Tony Romo and John Elway [Tweets]

Roman Reigns has made a very bold claim regarding The Shield

Roman Reigns has made a very bold claim regarding The Shield

Batista’s furious rant on WWE for screwing up 2014 return

Batista’s furious rant on WWE for screwing up 2014 return

Charlie Adam could be about to seal the most surprising move of the window

Charlie Adam could be about to seal the most surprising move of the window

Video: Pro FIFA gamer reveals a simple speed boost trick - and it's amazing

Video: Pro FIFA gamer reveals a simple speed boost trick - and it's amazing

Several other WWE fans responded to this GIF with their own ones of K.O. mocking other superstars such as Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, Randy Orton, and arguably the best of the bunch, JBL.

This is why Kevin Owens is one of the best superstars in the WWE, and why he is the Universal champion, a title which he will be defending against Reigns this weekend in the Royal Rumble in a no disqualification match.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
John Cena
WWE
Royal Rumble
Randy Orton
Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again