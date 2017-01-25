Over the past year, Kevin Owens has developed into arguably one of the best heels in the company, especially since the brand split when he became one of the top heels on the Raw brand in the WWE.

Since becoming the Universal champion, Owens has been paired with Chris Jericho and the best friends have produced gold when it comes to being a heel superstar. They have been great in their feud with Roman Reigns despite how repetitive it is getting.

Yet, throughout his time on the main roster and since joining the WWE in fact, The Prizefighter has been incredible, especially when it comes to mocking other superstars.

A Kevin Owens fan has put together a GIF of the superstar mocking other wrestlers he is having a match against with some of the moves which his opponents perform.

In the GIF, you can see Owens performing 'You can't see me' on John Cena, the Lucha chant in front of Sin Cara, Reigns' roar before a spear, Deam Ambrose's swing between the ropes, as well as Dolph Ziggler's Showoff dance and Enzo Amore's galloping to name a few.

Several other WWE fans responded to this GIF with their own ones of K.O. mocking other superstars such as Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, Randy Orton, and arguably the best of the bunch, JBL.

This is why Kevin Owens is one of the best superstars in the WWE, and why he is the Universal champion, a title which he will be defending against Reigns this weekend in the Royal Rumble in a no disqualification match.

