Football

Two Chelsea players aren't liking the new FIFA ratings

Football News
There's been a new round of ratings released on FIFA 17 and it seems that one Chelsea player isn't too happy with his new score.

On Wednesday afternoon the Blues squad were involved in a FIFA day at their Cobham training base, and during the event youngster Nathaniel Chalobah was handed his new rating.

But he took to social media to express his unhappiness at his update.

The England under-21 international was given a meagre score of just 68.

And he recruited teammate Kurt Zouma to help him set the record straight over his lacklustre score before sharing the video with his followers on Instagram.

Upon seeing the score on his card he exclaimed: "That is not life," before panning the camera around to reveal Kurt Zouma standing behind him.

"Zouma, What do you have to say about that?"

"I disagree, bro," Zouma replied. "I know you're way better than that."

The 22-year-old has finally made his breakthrough into the Chelsea squad this season having undertaken a series of loans with the likes of Watford, Middlesbrough and Napoli, amongst others.

So far he has made 11 appearances across all competitions, but he will need to get a regular run in the side if he hopes to see that ranking jump significantly.

Manager Antonio Conte has given the players at his disposal a fresh opportunity to impress, and this has perhaps been best personified by Victor Moses, who has become a key figure for the Blues this term.

