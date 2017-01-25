2017 could have been a huge year for Nate Diaz having fought Conor McGregor on two occasions in 2016, and you could argue it was probably his most profitable year in the UFC since he joined almost a decade ago.

Despite losing in his rematch to the Irishman after choking him out in their first meeting, nobody knows just when the Stockton fighter will step into the Octagon again, even though there are numerous options available in the coming months in the lightweight division.

'PUT ON THE SHELF'

However, Diaz has remained adamant in wanting a third encounter with the Notorious, a bout many believe is the one which makes most sense to complete the trilogy.

Diaz previously revealed to the Los Angeles Times that nobody in the UFC wants to fight him, and he also revealed the reason he’s obtaining a boxing license is because he believes the UFC is putting him on the shelf.

According to the same source, UFC president Dana White has revealed the true reason for the younger Diaz’s inactivity from the Octagon.

After hearing the news that he was trying to obtain a boxing license, White sent a text message to The Times clearing up the situation.

TEXT MESSAGE

He reportedly said: “Nate said the only fight he wants is Conor…I haven’t heard a word from him [since August].

“Usually when guys want a fight, they call.”

White is suggesting that maybe Diaz isn’t interested in fighting at all, after the latter has claimed on numerous occasions that he won’t step inside the Octagon again unless it’s for $20 million, and has also threatened to join Floyd Mayweather’s ‘Money Team.’

You can understand why he’d want the McGregor fight, as it’s an incredible payday.

He’s not the first Diaz to be in the situation either, as white revealed his older brother Nick recently rejected a chance to return in a fight against Robbie Lawler.

