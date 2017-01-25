How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Boxing

Fury.

Tyson Fury explains when he's likely to return to boxing

All boxing fans are eagerly awaiting Tyson Fury’s next move in 2017.

Fury had his boxing licence revoked back in October and he admitted to taking “lots of coacine” whilst battling depression.

Before that, he vacated his WBA, WBO, and IBF titles so he could seek treatment.

And on Christmas Eve, he excited all of his fans by tweeting: "Merry Christmas guys I've had a nightmare 2016 done a lot of stuff I'm not proud of! But my promise to u is I'll return 2017 takeover. Xxx.”

Following that tweet, you’d be forgiven for thinking that Fury will soon be announcing what he'll be doing in the sport during this calendar year.

However, on Tuesday, he appeared to contradict himself on Twitter by suggesting that he doesn’t see anything in the next 10 years.

Tyson's tweet

It certainly is a strange one but, we’d be foolish to believe every word that came out of Fury’s mouth - or in this case, everything he posted on Twitter.

Twitter reacts

But some people certainly believed him and their reaction on Twitter was brilliant.

Peter Fury

In 10 years time, Fury would be 38 and surely long past his peak ability.

Not only is Fury contradicting himself with his latest tweet, but he also went against what his uncle and trainer, Peter Fury, has been saying.

“As we speak now, he’s with his brother, he’s with his father and he’s training every day," he said.

“He’s running, he’s training and he’s asking when I’m back in the gym. Expect Tyson back in the ring around April/May time next year – he’ll be back.

"He’s coming back to not only get the belts, but to prove that he is the only heavyweight in the world.

Boxing at Copper Box

"He’ll have a couple of fights – two or three – and he’ll be back fighting for the belts".

Do we believe Tyson Fury or Peter Fury?

We’re edging towards Peter because we simply can’t see Tyson taking another 10 years out of the sport.

Watch this space.

Topics:
Wladamir Klitschko
David Haye
Boxing

