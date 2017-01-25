The New England Patriots are without a doubt the standard by which NFL teams should be compared with in terms of efficiency and overall level of play.

Bill Belichick has developed an unrelenting machine over more than a decade that is somehow able to replace player after player that leaves their building and continues to produce an unrivalled level of play.

Anyone that doesn't buy into the philosophy of the coaching staff is kindly shown the door, no matter how high profile their name may be, as we saw over the past year or so with the organisation's willingness to let go defensive stars Chandler Jones and Jamie Collins.

The merciless Patriot offensive approach, although impossible to capture in one particular instance, is summated quite brilliantly by this 26-yard reception by wideout Chris Hogan.

New England lines up in an obvious run formation with a full back and running back as well as a tight end and just one wide receiver to Brady's strong side.

To counter this, the Steelers defense lines up in its base 3-4 package covering the B gaps. But, as the play clock reaches eight seconds the Patriots suddenly shift to an empty backfield and line up with five wide, or 00 personnel to be precise.

This sends the Pittsburgh defense into chaos as they only have four defensive backs on the field and have to send a linebacker into coverage, potentially creating a mismatch for Brady and the offense.

Now, such a switch is not common in the NFL and especially not with so little time left on the play clock and that in itself outlines the extreme level of preparedness that the offense has gone to.

The switch was clearly made available in the play call all as the ease with which Brady is able to audible at the line and have his offense response was startling.

The defense, whilst scrambling to cover all five receivers, is caught out with running back LaGarrette Blount lining up out wide leaving slot receiver Chris Hogan matched up with James Harrison, a linebacker with limited coverage skills.

Brady immediately reads the defense and picks up the mismatch before firing a quick pass to Hogan on a simple go route to pick up chunk yardage.

This kind of ability to find mismatches is what makes Bill Belichick and his staff that much better than the rest of the NFL, with attention to the smallest detail in defensive shifts and formation allowing them to take advantage of these situations time and time again.

Steelers second-year linebacker Bud Dupree commented on the Patriots in game adjustments and how impressive they were saying: “They came out firing and they caught us off guard. We were checking and they were checking at the same time. Hats off to that team. They had a great preparation…

“We didn’t really anticipate it like that,” Dupree said. “It was more in their approach to the no huddle, the checks they made right away. It was a great job by Tom Brady.”

