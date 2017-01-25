The last 24 hours have produced an avalanche of content centered around LeBron James’ request for another playmaker on the Cleveland Cavaliers. Detractors have invoked his entitlement and the strangeness of the greatest player of this generation needing more help.

Fans have pointed to the Cavs' dispirited play and key injuries that have thrown Cleveland’s early season mojo out of whack. The truth, as in most cases, lies somewhere in the middle.

Cleveland is still the number one seed in the Eastern Conference, and with Toronto’s struggles, that doesn’t seem to be changing any time soon. They could cruise the rest of the way and end up with no worse than the fourth seed in the playoff bracket.

Smart money would be on them coming out of the East again and meeting up in a, sorry LeBron, rematch of the best rivalry in sports right now against Kevin Durant’s Golden State Warriors. So the question of why all this fuss is necessary comes into play.

What was the key difference between the champion Cavaliers of last season and the runner-squad from 2015? Fresh legs and avoiding injuries. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love were both missing from the 2015 Finals and the Cavs laboured without them.

James had a performance for the ages, but the mileage and Golden State’s offence was just too much to overcome. Last year, with adequate help, he historically helped Cleveland come back from down 3-1 and helped the city claim the championship they yearned for.

This year, The King is playing too many minutes, as he’s logging the most since his return home and similar to his time on the floor without Dwyane Wade for long stretches in 2013-2014. Younger superstar teammates were supposed to help ease some of that burden.

It just hasn’t happened for the club. Richard Jefferson, Channing Frye and Kyle Korver will all be dynamite when we reach the spring and rotations shorten. But, until then, it can be hard to both get rest and stay ahead of the pack.

Unfortunately for James, his comments have signaled to other GMs around the league that the organisation is desperate and might play hardball in order to milk assets from David Griffin. Although, at this point, I wouldn’t bet against Cleveland’s general manager after all he’s done.

The only thing left to do is wait for things to get better. For two years now, the Cavs have had a mid-season malaise and this looks like the 2017 incarnation. Playmaker or not, James knows he has to make it back to another NBA Finals.

Frustrations might be high right now, but come May, I doubt he’ll be complaining very much. Winning covers a ton of sins and on the shores of Lake Erie, that may be the quickest and easiest solution.