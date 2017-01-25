Super Bowl LI is under two weeks away now and game planning for the showdown will be well underway in both camps whilst media hype is billing this to be one of the closest and most titanic matchups in recent memory.

The game pits the league's number one offense, the Falcons, against the number one scoring defense, the Patriots, and both sets of coordinators will be scratching their brains and deciphering tape to formulate intricate plans on how to nullify their opponents strengths.

The focus on this Falcons offense though, might be that bit more stringent, considering its historic season. The Bird Gang, led by lead MVP candidate Matt Ryan, put up the seventh most points in NFL history during the regular season and have shown no let up in the playoffs thus far.

Putting up 36 points on the Seahawks and their (almost complete) Legion of Boom, and then blowing out a hot Green Bay team by posting 44 points the following week is no mean feat and the Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia will have his hands full game planning for this multi-threat offense.

We all know the dangers of underestimating Bill Belichick and the Patriots though and as such, Kyle Shanahan will need to reach deep into his bag of tricks and come up with an iron-clad formula to help his team replicate their mammoth points totals in the post season.

Here are a couple necessities for the outstanding duo of Ryan and Shanahan in this game in order for them to achieve anything like the same success they have enjoyed all season on Super Bowl Sunday:

Matt Ryan needs to put up big, but efficient, numbers

Ryan is having an MVP calibre season and is the favourite to walk away with the award next weekend, but he simply has to replicate his post season thus far against New England if his team is to win its first ever Super Bowl.

The ninth-year pro out of Boston College has long had his doubters regarding his ability to produce in the playoffs but his outstanding performances against Seattle and Green Bay have firmly silenced those critics. However, he must now prove himself on the biggest stage of them all against a man in Tom Brady, that has been there and done it 6 times already.

Ryan threw for 392 yards and four touchdowns for a 139.4 passer rating in the NFC Championship game hitting eight different receivers in the process, a performance he will have to come close to in Houston considering the man he is up against.

His season has been defined by his consistency, though, so there is no doubting that he can do it. 'Matty Ice' set all kinds of records in 2016 and finished the year with a passer rating of 117.1 and a per-game average of 309 yards, making him one of only four quarterbacks ever to have rating of more than 115 whilst averaging over 300 passing yards in a single season.

Additionally, he averaged 9.26 yards per attempt, the highest yards-per-attempt mark of any quarterback in NFL history with at least 400 pass attempts in a season, eclipsing Kurt Warner.

Big Challenge coming

Ryan will face exotic pressures and challenges that no other team can bring, and must be quick to decipher a way to break Patricia's defense down or risk falling behind early to the Brady led Patriots.

The thing the Patriots do best is to take away a team's strength, and usually an offense will be dominant towards one aspect, rush or pass. But, with the Falcons plethora of weapons in both the passing and rushing game, Ryan has a huge advantage in this area.

Belichick will have his men zoned in on shutting down one of these areas and it is likely going to be taking Julio Jones and co out of the game to some extent. So, Ryan will have to utilise his multi talented backs, Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman on a variety of screens and create mismatches in five wide sets to prevent quick three and out situations.

The Patriots secondary may well play physical man coverage on Jones, Mohammad Sanu and Taylor Gabriel, which will force Ryan and Shanahan to use bunch formations to create separation and allow these talented play makers to use their legs to make yards after the catch on crossing routes.

The Patriots defense, whilst stingy and intelligent, isn't fast over the middle so sending Jones or the running back tandem across the field forcing linebackers to cover them, will create chunk yardage plays for Ryan and the offense and is something they will need to do frequently to move the chains.

Coleman, in particular, will be used to expose mismatches in coverage, lining up in the slot to use his speed and rare catching ability for a back, to make big plays in the open field.

Ryan is an excellent passer under pressure and he will need to be so again, concentrating on his accuracy as turning the ball over is simply not an option against Brady and the Patriots.

Kyle Shanahan must find a way to be creative, particularly in the red zone

Shanahan has fast developed into one of the most intelligent play callers in the game this season and his rapport with Ryan has thrived, allowing his offense to post monster numbers.

The potentially outgoing coach will need to be at his tricky best against Patricia's outstanding red zone defense though and it is vital that Atlanta takes advantage of any time they spend inside the 20 to come away with seven points.

The Patriots only allowed opponents to score touchdowns on 50% of red zone trips during the regular season overall and recorded an even more impressive percentage of 37.5 over the last three games, highlighting its strength in this area.

Patricia employs a cover two scheme in and around the 20 yard line which is designed to limit big plays and forces quarterbacks to force balls into small windows, something that Ryan would be ill advised to attempt, and the Falcons must find a way to counteract this either via the running game up the middle or using creative formations to give its receivers space.

Shanahan will need to devise plays that take defenders out of the game, mainly via stacked formations whereby one receiver can take out two defenders simply by the route he runs, freeing up another to receive quick pass and make yards after the catch or fall over the goal line on short yardage situations in the red zone.

The short and goal situations in which the Patriots will employ tight man coverage, is where the backs will come into play for the Falcons. Coleman and Freeman are exceptional at finding the end zone on shoot and swing routes that take them into free space and with the size that Atlanta possesses within its receiving corps, they are able to block with great effect to compliment this.

Shanahan may have to be more creative than this though and design well-disguised crossing routes to allow his backs to slide underneath coverage for a simple dump over the top from Ryan.

How he does this is another story but his tactical abilities to overcome tough defenses has been well on display this season and Belichick and co will be well aware of his prowess as a play caller.

Now, the Falcons much improved offensive line will also need to be at its best to allow for the running game to excel and expect to see some creativeness in this regard too.

You don't simply charge up the middle time and again against the Patriots stout defensive line featuring Alan Branch and Malcolm Brown, so Atlanta's linemen will need to be at their athletic best on pull around blocks to the edge to create running lanes on the outside, allowing Freeman and Coleman to use their speed against a linebacking corp that lacks quickness.

The game plan will be a complex one and one with a multitude of layers that will each be brought into action depending on how the defense plays them early, but one thing must be flawless, execution of whichever plan they select.

Ryan and Shanahan as a duo must be on the same page and the QB1's many weapons will all need to be firing on all cylinders to overcome their toughest test to date.

