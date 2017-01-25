It now looks more than likely that Seth Rollins will have a match against Triple H later this year at WrestleMania after what happened during this week on Monday Night Raw.

During Rollins' match against Sami Zayn on Raw where the winner would earn a spot in the Royal Rumble, The Game's music hit, making The Architect believe he was coming out to attack him. While he was on alert, Zayn came up behind Rollins for the roll-up pin to win the contest.

Angry with what had happened, the former Shield member went on the hunt for Stephanie McMahon and Triple H, believing they were somewhere backstage, but he couldn't find them. He complained about wanting revenge on The Cerebral Assassin during a recent interview with Sky Sports.

He said: "I've been trying to find [Triple H] for two or three months now and if he shows up it will give me the opportunity to put my foot in his mouth! I have been calling him out on television and social media and can't seem to get anything from him, so maybe he is comfortable in his suit and sitting in his penthouse.

"Maybe The Game, The Cerebral Assassin, the guy that wielded the sledgehammer is done and gone - we'll see if he is the man and if he has the cojones to answer me and protect his legacy."

Rollins continued and revealed what type of match he wants to have with The Game when he finally gets his hands on him.

"One way or another I am going to get my hands on him - whether it's in the ring, backstage or at WWE headquarters. I am going to find a way to make him pay for what he did to me.

"He deserves everything that comes to him and more and I would like a no disqualification match because I don't want anyone telling me what I can and can't do when it comes to getting revenge. There is some unfinished business and sooner or later we are going to get around to it - whether it's at WrestleMania, before or after."

It is unclear what is planned for Rollins at the Royal Rumble now he will no longer be competing in the main event itself. There is a rumor, however, that he could be having a segment with Triple H at the show which will spark their feud to life after it began in the latter part of last year when The Game stopped The Architect from winning the Universal championship.

Prior to Monday night, however, nothing else had really been added to it, leaving fans to wonder if the match between the two would still be happening.

Fingers crossed the rivalry culminates with a no disqualification match at WrestleMania 33 as that would be a sight many WWE fans would love to see.

