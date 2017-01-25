It's incredible to think that this time last year, barely anyone had heard of or knew anything about Marcus Rashford.

By his own admission, the teenage striker was solely focused on trying to impress Manchester United's youth coaches and hoping that he could force his way into the under-21 team.

However, despite being just 19, Rashford is quickly developing into a household name in English football and has already produced some fantastic moments.

The youngster scored twice on his Man United debut in the Europa League, twice on his Premier League debut against Arsenal, on his League Cup debut and bagged the winner in his first Manchester derby.

If that wasn't enough, he also marked his England debut with a goal and registered a hat-trick during his first match for his country's under-21s.

The centre-forward has had to adapt to different positions under new United manager Jose Mourinho, but all in all, he's scored 14 times in 45 appearances for the Red Devils and is well on his way to becoming the club's next Academy superstar.

Rio on Rashford

Rio Ferdinand has indicated that the forward has only scratched the surface with regards to what he can achieve in the beautiful game.

The Man Utd legend feels that Rashford should take a key element of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's respective games and add it to his own in order to become a top player in the future.

Speaking at a media event for Star Sixes, a tournament featuring former footballing icons set to take place at The O2 in London this July, the former central defender told Squawka: "Social media means that you've seen everyone but I'm still excited about Rashford.

"I still think there's so much more to come from him. I'm still sitting here thinking, he's done what he's done, he's not even touched the surface yet. I think he can be a crazy footballer if he keeps on improving."

The 38-year-old continued: "Improving year in, year out is the key to becoming a top player. Never become satisfied. Messi and Ronaldo have proven that."

Ferdinand himself won 17 trophies at Old Trafford, including six Premier League titles and the Champions League, so the ex-England international definitely knows what it takes to stay at the top and remain both consistent and successful over a long period of time.

He was keen to emphasise the importance of self-improvement for all young players, not just Rashford, looking to make a name for themselves, but the United starlet is certainly on the right path to greatness.

