Although Kevin Owens has had some fantastic matches and rivalries during his WWE run, there are none that have proven to be quite as emotional as his feud with Sami Zayn.

There was an understandable sense of excitement when Owens finally made the switch to WWE and debuted on NXT, followed by utter shock when he turned heel to show the fans just what kind of superstar he was going to be.

BITTER RIVALRY

That bitter rivalry didn’t end on the Wednesday night show, though, as the 2016 Royal Rumble return of Zayn reignited their feud on the main roster.

Since then, their careers have gone in different directions.

Owens capitalised on Finn Balor’s unfortunate injury by becoming the new WWE Universal Champion, while Zayn hasn’t enjoyed similar success.

Although they’re rivals in the ring – and good friends outside of it – Owens has conceded that the journey the two have been on will only result in a WrestleMania match between the pair.

FIGHT FOREVER

Speaking to USAToday to promote the upcoming Royal Rumble pay-per-view, he’s offered some hope to fans that want to see them to battle again.

He said: “I don’t think there’s any way that we won’t find out way back to each other eventually.

“I feel like me and Sami Zayn at WrestleMania is something that needs to happen eventually.

“There’s plenty of things that can still happen between the two of us and that will happen, I’m sure.

“I don’t think it’s over by a long shot.”

It’s clear that some of their best matches in the WWE have been against each other, and you can be sure that the company will look to utilise their natural chemistry at some point down the line on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

After all, they’re destined to fight forever.

Do you think Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will ever meet at WrestleMania? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

