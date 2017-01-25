How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Luis Suarez.

Barcelona release Luis Suarez video to show what a predator he is

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Luis Suarez turned 30 this week, and to help him celebrate, Barcelona have released a video showing just how savage he is on the training ground.

Showing that he doesn't just save his best for match days, the Uruguayan tears his teammates apart during a recent training session to show exactly why he is so revered.

He has been in phenomenal form again this season, finding the net 15 times in 18 La Liga games so far, taking his tally at the club to an impressive 71 goals in 80 league appearances since his arrival from Liverpool.

Article continues below

Not bad, especially when you throw in the 30 assists he's chalked up into the mix as well.

But the latest video, which was uploaded via the club's official YouTube channel, shows that he is a natural born goalscoring machine.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Broncos fans react to intriguing photo of Tony Romo and John Elway [Tweets]

Broncos fans react to intriguing photo of Tony Romo and John Elway [Tweets]

WATCH: Odell Beckham Jr has insane dunking skills

WATCH: Odell Beckham Jr has insane dunking skills

Roman Reigns has made a very bold claim regarding The Shield

Roman Reigns has made a very bold claim regarding The Shield

Batista’s furious rant on WWE for screwing up 2014 return

Batista’s furious rant on WWE for screwing up 2014 return

Video: Pro FIFA gamer reveals a simple speed boost trick - and it's amazing

Video: Pro FIFA gamer reveals a simple speed boost trick - and it's amazing

Image: Rooney's hero card on FIFA Ultimate Team is insane - but fans are furious

Image: Rooney's hero card on FIFA Ultimate Team is insane - but fans are furious

Suarez manages to emphasise all of his best assets in one short clip by combining clever finishes with nutmegs on his teammates and cheeky flicks over the goalkeeper.

Quite simply, the man is utterly deadly.

However, the key moment comes towards the end of the video when the Uruguayan frontman wins the ball off an opponent thanks to some smart tracking back, only to take it up the other end, ride two meaty challenges before slotting the ball coolly past the goalkeeper.

He may be the less marketable player in Barca's MSN partnership, but he quite clearly has the talent to keep up with both Lionel Messi and Neymar.

Barcelona will be hoping he's in this kind of form over the weekend when they meet Real Betis.

Luis Enrique's men are currently two points behind leaders Real Madrid in third, and with the summit in sight they will need to be on their best form to maintain the pressure.

However, before the Betis clash they have to negotiate the second leg of their Copa Del Rey quarter final against Real Sociedad.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
La Liga
Neymar
Liverpool
Lionel Messi
UEFA Champions League
Football
Barcelona
Luis Suarez

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again