Very few people could have envisaged that Zinedine Zidane would have achieved so much success this quickly after making the transition into management.

The Frenchman was a world-class playmaker in his day, and as Real Madrid coach, he finished his first season at the helm by winning the Champions League and followed that up with a FIFA Club World Cup triumph last month.

He oversaw Real's club and Spanish record 40-game unbeaten run, which only ended at Sevilla nine days ago, and his side currently top La Liga with a game in hand over the chasing pack.

SIGN UP NOW

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Having spent time in charge of the Castilla (Madrid's youth team), Zidane replaced the sacked Rafael Benitez as boss in January 2016 and it's safe to say that, up to this point, he has done a fantastic job.

Real's main man undoubtedly remains Cristiano Ronaldo, and like Zidane, the global phenomenon also enjoyed an outstanding 2016, both from an individual and collective viewpoint.

Article continues below

In addition to his successes with Madrid, the Portugal captain won Euro 2016, picked up his fourth Ballon d'Or and was crowned the UEFA Best Player in Europe and the inaugural The Best FIFA Men's Player.

Cristiano hails Zidane's impact

Cristiano scored 51 goals in just 48 games for Real last season, he's registered 18 times from 23 appearances this term, and he believes that his current manager deserves all the credit for the team's results and performances in recent times.

Earlier today, the 31-year-old won the Dongqiudi MVP for 2016, and he told them, via Goal: "When (Zinedine) Zidane came to the team, all the players respected him because of his time as a player. Now everybody respects him for what he has done as a coach as well.

"He is showing passion for the game. When Zidane took charge of the team, everything changed. He is a very professional and calm coach. He had exactly what we needed at the time, he changed everything."

Ronaldo continued: "That is why we went 40 games without losing. Zidane is the main man responsible for that run. He changed the mentality of the team. We started to win as soon as he took over."

So, the reigning World Player of the Year has heaped praise onto his 44-year-old manager, and Real fans would love to see this campaign culminate with their team winning the Spanish title for the first time since 2011-12, as they also try to successfully defend the Champions League.

Do YOU agree with Cristiano? How good has Zidane been in YOUR opinion? Leave YOUR opinion in the comments box below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms