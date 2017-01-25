While the trash talk between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson continues to turn up a notch, there’s one thing the lightweight rivals share in common.

They both really don’t seem to like Conor McGregor.

UFC 209

The two will battle it out at UFC 209 for the interim lightweight championship, with the winner expected to meet the Irishman for the full version once he returns from his hiatus.

After threatening to break Ferguson’s arm when they meet, the dangerous Dagestani hit out at the Notorious for his failure to defend any championship he’s ever won, including those he won at Cage Warriors.

El Cucuy has now followed in The Eagle’s footsteps, claiming ‘McNuggets’ will get knocked out – should he get past Nurmagomedov.

According to MMAJunkie, he said: “Who knows if ‘McNuggets’ is going to come in there and defend his belt.

“That poor b*****d has never defended even one belt in his entire life.

“If he’s trying to box – I will go toe-to-toe with that motherf****r, and I will knock him out.

“That dude is going to try to go with (Floyd) Mayweather, the Olympic boxer? It’s OK, son.

“It’s a completely different sport. Come back over here, 155-pound division and defend your belt if you’re really man enough.”

McGregor probably won’t be responding to anyone but Mayweather right now, especially as he prepares to become a father for the first time.

However, fans will now be counting down the days to two events.

First, we must wait and see whether Ferguson can overcome Nurmagomedov, who enters the fight with a staggering 24-0 professional record to see who gets to step into the Octagon with McGregor.

Following that, it’ll be an interesting day when the Irishman does return, and targets one of his two biggest challengers both verbally and physically.

