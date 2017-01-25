The Calgary Flames may have lost against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday 4-0, but it was the team's Johnny Gaudreau that took the worst hit during the game.

During a power play in the second quarter, while Calgary was 2-0 down, the left winger took a nasty front-on hit by Toronto's winger Leo Komarov. It was a hit that drew plenty of noise from the fans in attendance.

Flames captain Mark Giordano did not like the hit one bit and made sure that Komarov knew about it as you can see in the video further down in this article.

Immediately when Giordano saw that his teammate was down, he left his defensive responsibilities to meet with the Maple Leaf winger and have a fight with him.

Although it kind of ended up with both of them trying to rough each other up as the Flames star fell over during the confrontation. This is what they were whistled for as the referees came in and split the two up while medical staff checked on Gaudreau.

The Flames winger said he was okay after the game and that the hit was just part of hockey, but surely the hit wasn't a legal one?

Gaudreau managed to play in the team's next game against the Montreal Canadiens the following night, which was also another loss by 5-1, making it four loss in a row for Calgary and a run they'll wish to get out of if they wish to retain their spot in the wildcard of the playoff hunt.

