How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

NHL

Johnny Gaudreau.

Calgary Flames' Johnny Gaudreau falls after nasty hit during Maple Leafs game

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The Calgary Flames may have lost against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday 4-0, but it was the team's Johnny Gaudreau that took the worst hit during the game.

During a power play in the second quarter, while Calgary was 2-0 down, the left winger took a nasty front-on hit by Toronto's winger Leo Komarov. It was a hit that drew plenty of noise from the fans in attendance.

Flames captain Mark Giordano did not like the hit one bit and made sure that Komarov knew about it as you can see in the video further down in this article.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Immediately when Giordano saw that his teammate was down, he left his defensive responsibilities to meet with the Maple Leaf winger and have a fight with him.

Although it kind of ended up with both of them trying to rough each other up as the Flames star fell over during the confrontation. This is what they were whistled for as the referees came in and split the two up while medical staff checked on Gaudreau.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Broncos fans react to intriguing photo of Tony Romo and John Elway [Tweets]

Broncos fans react to intriguing photo of Tony Romo and John Elway [Tweets]

WATCH: Odell Beckham Jr has insane dunking skills

WATCH: Odell Beckham Jr has insane dunking skills

Roman Reigns has made a very bold claim regarding The Shield

Roman Reigns has made a very bold claim regarding The Shield

Batista’s furious rant on WWE for screwing up 2014 return

Batista’s furious rant on WWE for screwing up 2014 return

Video: Pro FIFA gamer reveals a simple speed boost trick - and it's amazing

Video: Pro FIFA gamer reveals a simple speed boost trick - and it's amazing

Image: Rooney's hero card on FIFA Ultimate Team is insane - but fans are furious

Image: Rooney's hero card on FIFA Ultimate Team is insane - but fans are furious

The Flames winger said he was okay after the game and that the hit was just part of hockey, but surely the hit wasn't a legal one? 

Gaudreau managed to play in the team's next game against the Montreal Canadiens the following night, which was also another loss by 5-1, making it four loss in a row for Calgary and a run they'll wish to get out of if they wish to retain their spot in the wildcard of the playoff hunt.

Calgary Flames v Montreal Canadiens

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Calgary Flames
Toronto Maple Leafs
NHL Playoffs
NHL Draft
NHL

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NHL Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again