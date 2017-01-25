Pep Guardiola initially took English football by storm after taking over at Manchester City in the summer, winning his first ten matches in all competitions and scoring goals for fun.

However, everyone can agree that the months which have followed that fine run have been a real struggle for the Spaniard, regarded by many as the best manager in the world and one of the greatest minds the game has ever seen.

City have conceded the most goals out of the Premier League's top eight, they've only won one of their last four league games and currently sit fifth in the table - a massive 12 points behind leaders Chelsea.

In just four years at Barcelona, Guardiola won an incredible 14 trophies and he won the German title in each of his three seasons in charge of Bayern Munich, but it's clear to see that things have been much more difficult for him in England.

Carlo on Pep

One man who can empathise with Guardiola's situation is Carlo Ancelotti, who replaced Pep at the Allianz Arena and who managed Chelsea between 2009 and 2011.

After an inconsistent start in Germany, Ancelotti has guided Bayern to the top of the Bundesliga as the Bavarian giants aim to win the competition for an astonishing fifth consecutive season.

The 57-year-old Italian, who's managed the likes of Juventus, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid to name a few, has warned Man City that it will "take time" for them to see the full benefits of Guardiola.

Ancelotti warns City over Guardiola

He feels some may have underestimated just how tough it is to adjust to the style of English football when you're working with a new group of players, telling ESPN FC, via The Mirror: "He has different players now and people sometimes underestimate what this means.

"Whatever problems he may have I think stem from the adjustment of working with guys he has never worked with before, getting them to come around to his way of thinking and getting to the point where they really get the full benefit of his approach. That takes time."

The Bayern boss continued: "I think that's much more of an issue than him having to adapt to the Premier League. To get the benefit of Guardiola, players have to adapt to him.

"It's the same for me here at Bayern. The players have to get used to me and it has cost us at times. When I think back to some of the goals we've given up on the break... why, it's enough to drive you insane."

Both Bayern and Man City made it through to the Champions League Round of 16, however the German club top their respective league, while City have a major fight on their hands just to finish in the Premier League top four.

