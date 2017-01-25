The build up towards a possible fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather may be ongoing as we're no closer towards an actual fight happening, but that doesn't mean people can't recreate how they think the fight will unfold.

While the fight will probably never happen, one person has created the dream boxing bout in the version of the retro boxing game 'Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out' to great detail.

If you loved the 1980s video game on the NES and you're a boxing fan, then you're going to love the video further down in this article.

YouTuber Adam Arnali created the dream McGregor vs Mayweather fight in the style of the retro boxing game titled 'Conor McGregor's Punch-Out'.

In round one, Money is asked repeatedly by the referee to stop hugging The Notorious. He is then penalized as he didn't listen. In the second round, the scores are tied at 2-2. McGregor says how tired he is while Mayweather says how this is going to be the quickest time ever he has made $100 million.

In the third round of the contest, it looks like the boxer is going to put the UFC fighter away when suddenly McGregor catches a second wind and kicks Mayweather to the ground. With his opponent unable to get back up, Notorious strolls over and brutally punches Money in the face, getting disqualified and killing the boxer in the process.

So in this YouTuber's prediction, Mayweather will lose his undefeated record in boxing in glorious fashion to McGregor. This will probably be as close as we'll ever get to deciding who is the better competitor between these two big names in the world of sport.

