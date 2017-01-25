What can make a cup quarter final even better? Sometimes we don't always get tense drama, but thanks to Juventus we've at least got a screamer of a goal to pour over.

Juventus hosted AC Milan for a Copa Italia quarter final on Wednesday night and quickly got to work with Paulo Dybala blasting past Gianluigi Donnarumma from close range.

But midway through the second half, Bosnian playmaker Miralem Pjanic gave everybody a real reason to cheer by scooping a wonderfully hit free kick past the young goalkeeper to double the home side's advantage.

Pjanic has long been linked with a move to the Premier League, with Arsenal said to be interested in him as a potential replacement for Alexis Sanchez (via Independent).

And judging by this evidence, he wouldn't be the worst replacement in the world.

The Bosnian international is used to pulling the strings just behind the strikers and frequently produces moments of sheer magic, and this free kick will be right up there.

Stood some 20 yards away to the left of Donnarumma's goal, he lined his free kick up expertly before launching a rocket into the top corner.

Milan striker Carlos Bacca drew one back for the visitors, but Milan, who for large parts of the game were unable to get out of second gear.

Juve will be able to get their latest title challenge going again over the weekend when they take on minnows Sassuolo.

It's not likely that Pjanic will move during the January window now, and that will come as a huge boost to the Old Lady.

However, if he continues to shine like this then they may face a tough task holding on to him.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms