Twitter reacts to Daniel Sturridge missing a sitter vs Southampton

Daniel Sturridge is a divisive striker at the best of times. Blessed with a keen eye for goal, he can often produce something extraordinary.

However, since making his return from a lengthy spell on the sidelines, he's being viewed with a healthy dose of cynicism from his own fans at Anfield.

And judging on the evidence below, we can see why.

Article continues below

With the game still poised at 0-0, a goal for the hosts would have likely turned the tie in their favour, but unluckily for them Southampton striker Shane Long was on hand to double his side's aggregate advantage right at the death.

A good cross from James Milner was headed tentatively into the danger zone, only for Sturridge to fluff his lines.

Article continues below

Looking at it, it seems like it was an easy chance to put away, only Sturridge quite clearly put too much mustard on the shot and instead of seeing the net ripple, fans had to hold their heads as the ball flew over the bar.

Check out the chance in the video below...

Lesser strikers could definitely have put that away, and given the end result, Liverpool fans weren't best pleased with the England international at the final whistle.

And true to form, a number of fans took to Twitter to express their annoyance at the striker for trying to be too flash when a simpler approach would have been much more effective.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms