Heading into their EFL Cup semi-final second leg against Southampton, Liverpool had won just one of their last six games in all competitions, and that was at League Two side Plymouth Argyle.

They haven't won in the Premier League in 2017 and welcomed the Saints to Anfield on Wednesday night having lost the first-leg at St Mary's 1-0.

Liverpool dominated possession but struggled to really test opposition goalkeeper Fraser Forster in the first half, however things certainly changed after the interval.

Whatever manager Jurgen Klopp said at half-time definitely had an impact on his players, who put the visitors under serious pressure and both created and missed several opportunities to take the lead on the night and level the tie on aggregate.

Forster makes incredible save

In the 54th minute, with the Reds sending in wave after wave of attacks, star man Philippe Coutinho played the ball into Emre Can, who took a touch before unleashing a powerful strike on goal from around 25 yards out.

Whether or not the 23-year-old midfielder's effort moved and swerved considerably in the air is debatable, but England international Forster made a complete mess of it and lost his grasp of the ball.

As you can see in the videos further down the page, the 28-year-old 'keeper clearly found the German's strike too hot to handle, and the ball bounced up over him and was heading for the back of the net before some goalkeeping heroics.

On his hands and knees, the 6 ft 7 inch tall giant scrambled back towards his goal and clawed the ball off the line in incredible fashion to prevent Liverpool scoring.

It was an outstanding recovery from Forster, who made the initial error of spilling Can's shot. It was such a dramatic moment that the cameras actually went onto referee Martin Atkinson, to see whether or not he had received a signal from goal-line technology.

However, it was a brilliant last-ditch save from Forster, who not only cleared the ball off the line but also got it away from the onrushing Daniel Sturridge.

