De Villiers hits fifty on Proteas T20 return

AB De Villiers returned to international cricket in style hitting 63 off just 44 deliveries in South Africa's loss to Sri Lanka in Cape Town.

De Villiers has been out of action for over six months due to injury and a self imposed break that will extend in test cricket throughout 2017 as he announced last week. But, the layoff has clearly not dimmed his imperious talents as arguably the worlds best player raced to fifty off just 35 balls.

The 32-year-old crunched two fours and three sixes on his way to top scoring and helping his side to a decent total of 169-5 off their 20 overs.

But, the ever impressive De Villiers' knock wasn't quite enough as Sri Lanka scraped home to take the victory with one ball remaining, securing the series 2-1 in the process.

Niroshan Dickwella top scored with 67 from 51 for the visitors but it was the big hitting from Seekkuge Prasanna (37 from 16) that saw the Sri Lankans over the line to claim a five-wicket victory at Newlands albeit against a highly experimental and young Proteas outfit.

De Villiers will return to the One Day International squad for the five match series starting on Saturday but has thus far refused to commit to an exact time frame for his test return.

He has already ruled himself out of the upcoming series in New Zealand and the four match series in England in July and August.

Despite the loss, De Villiers' return with the bat has been a successful one as he also scored a fabulous unbeaten 134 off 103 for Northerns in the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge in his first game back earlier this week.

