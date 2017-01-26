Things aren’t going too well for Cristiano Ronaldo and co. at Real Madrid at the moment.

It was just a couple of weeks ago that they set a new Spanish record by going 40 matches unbeaten as they looked on course to complete a clean sweep of trophies this season.

However, after losing to Sevilla in the league 11 days ago, things have been a bit of a struggle for Zinedine Zidane’s side.

They lost 2-1 at home to Celta Vigo in their Copa del Rey quarter-final, before narrowly beating Malaga by the same scoreline at the Bernabeu last weekend.

However, they could only achieve a 2-2 draw in their second leg against Celta meaning they crashed out of the cup.

And Ronaldo’s current form epitomises the form of his side right now.

The Portuguese superstar has had a very frustrating 2017 and that continued in the cup clash, despite him scoring an incredible free-kick which you can see below:

But it was a moment that happened whilst the match was still goalless that was the talking point after Madrid crashed out.

A combination of Ronaldo and a defender headed the ball onto the bar before the ball bounced back towards for four-time Ballon d’Or winner. Ok, the ball was coming at him rather fast but a player of his ability should really have converted it.

Instead, he could only miscue his effort onto the post.

And there was quite the reaction on Twitter:

That incident meant that Ronaldo has seen his efforts denied by the woodwork no fewer than seven times this season, more than any La Liga player.

It’s clear that Ronaldo is lacking a bit of luck at the moment but there’s simply no doubting his quality. Don’t be surprised to see the forward hitting the back of the net regularly in the near future and seeing Madrid winning comfortably once again.

