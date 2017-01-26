Real Madrid went into their Copa del Rey quarter-final second leg at Celta Vigo trying to overturn a deficit after a surprise 2-1 loss at the Bernabeu a week ago.

Following the end of their club and Spanish record 40-match unbeaten run, Los Blancos failed to win any of the next three games. However, they got back to winning ways against Malaga on the weekend and wanted to keep that going on Wednesday night in Vigo.

While they didn't lose, the 2-2 draw meant that the current Champions League holders crashed out of the cup tournament 4-3 on aggregate.

Significant injuries to key players like Marcelo and Luka Modric have stretched Zinedine Zidane's resources, who put his 21-year-old son on the bench, but he named stars like Sergio Ramos, Toni Kroos, Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema in his starting XI.

It was the hosts who took the lead on the stroke of half-time when Real defender Danilo converted the ball into his own net, but Cristiano levelled the scores and got his side back in the tie in terrific style.

Cristiano scores outstanding free-kick

The Portuguese superstar, who earlier in the day picked up the Dongqiudi MVP award for 2016, rolled back the years in the 62nd minute of the game and produced an outstanding strike.

As you can see in the videos below, the 31-year-old forward fired in a near 30-yard rocket which flew past Celta goalkeeper Sergio Alvarez to record the 50th free-kick of his glittering career.

The fact that Cristiano's effort went into the right-hand side of the goal seems incredible when you consider where the free-kick was positioned, and the debate as to whether or not the 'keeper was at fault or his wall was may rage on.

Real's main man understandably didn't celebrate his goal in usual fashion, given the fact that his team were still going out on aggregate, but you certainly can't take anything away from his fantastic strike.

Ronaldo's missed Real's entire pre-season as he recovered from the knee ligament damage he sustained in the Euro 2016 final, but that fine effort now means he's registered 19 goals in 24 appearances for Madrid this season.

With the score at 1-1, Real pushed for another goal, knowing that it would get them back on terms on aggregate, but with five minutes to go, Daniel Wass' low, drilled finish provided the final blow for Zidane's men.

Winger Lucaz Vazquez headed in an equaliser in the 90th minute, but it wasn't enough to stop Madrid's elimination from the tournament, on a night where neighbours Atletico Madrid progressed to the semi-finals.

Instead, the Spanish league leaders must turn their attention back to La Liga, with the visit of fifth-placed Real Sociedad on Sunday evening. Zidane's men will be looking to extend their advantage over nearest rivals Sevilla and defending champions Barcelona.

