Ronaldo isn't affected by his critics .

Cristiano Ronaldo has a message for his haters

Cristiano Ronaldo has taken the mantra of new year, new me to the extreme in 2017.

Since the turn of the year, the Portuguese superstar has been struggling for form, perhaps feeling the weight of such an impressive 2016.

Having won the Ballon d'Or, Euro 2016, and the Champions League, it was always going to be hard for the 31-year-old to live up to that.

To be fair, he has scored three times in January, but for a player of his ability, you'd expect more. Besides, other than those goals, he hasn't really done much else.

Unsurprisingly, the fact that CR7 has gone off the boil has coincided with a wider problem for Zinedine Zidane's side.

The unbeaten run of 40 games is over, and since it ended, they've lost two, drawn one, and won one. 

Real Madrid are now out of the Copa del Rey - despite Ronaldo's brilliant free-kick - after a 2-2 draw on Wednesday meant they lost to 4-3 to Celta Vigo on aggregate.

However, as always, Ronnie isn't concerned about what his critics are saying about him. There has even been the odd suggestion that he's past it, but he has a brilliant response to his haters.

Message for the haters 

Speaking after picking up the Most Valuable Player accolade in the All Football awards, as voted for by Chinese fans, he said:

"I just don't care about that, I just try to do my job, try to be myself.

"Haters, everyone has haters, not only me. It's part of the business.

"I go to bed every night in a good mood, happy, I sleep good every night. I'm not here to make my haters happy, I'm here to make my fans happy because they are loyal to me.

"And they show me respect and love all the time. This for me is more important."

Club America v Real Madrid - FIFA Club World Cup Semi Final

If Madrid are in crisis, it's certainly a nice crisis to have.

The European champions are still top of La Liga by a point, and that's with a game in hand over second-placed Sevilla.

Is Ronaldo still at his best? Have your say in the comments. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

