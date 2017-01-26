Liverpool failed to overturn a 1-0 deficit in their EFL Cup semi-final against Southampton as they lost the second leg 1-0 at home to crash out of the competition.

The hosts enjoyed a whopping 78% of possession and created more than enough opportunities to score, but they failed to convert a single one of those.

They produced 13 shots, however only three of them were on target, and Shane Long's 91st minute strike on the counter wrapped up the tie and condemned the Reds to back-to-back defeats at Anfield.

One player who came in for a noticeable amount of criticism following the game was Daniel Sturridge, who was arguably the guiltiest culprit with regards to missing the target for Liverpool.

The England international was selected in Jurgen Klopp's starting XI in a front three alongside Brazilian pair Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho, however he missed two clear-cut chances to score and endured a frustrating 90 minutes.

Carragher questions Sturridge

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher was on air for the game, and, while he may think he was pretty constructive (as you'll see by his tweet below), he questioned Sturridge's status as a top player and was highly critical of his contribution on Wednesday night.

The Liverpool legend, who played an incredible 737 times for the Anfield club, said in Sky Sports' post-match analysis, via The Telegraph: "When he (Sturridge) plays and he doesn't score, you're basically down to ten men because he doesn't offer anything else.

"The only reason to have him in the team is for his finishing ability. He doesn't do anything else in the game now. He's had a really poor night and usually he finishes that (referring to his biggest missed chance)."

Sturridge, who's scored just once in the Premier League all season, blazed over the bar from close range and also hit a James Milner cross over from three yards as Southampton, yet to concede in this year's EFL Cup, reached next month's final at Wembley.

It'll go down as another disappointing performance by the 27-year-old, and Carragher added: "He's a completely different player now to what he was when he first came under Brendan Rodgers. He used to give you penetration in behind and he had pace.

"I don't know whether his pace has completely gone, or he's worried about injuries - but his pace has gone. All he does is come to feet now.

"Now we have to criticise him tonight because he's missed chances, but if you look at his overall record for Liverpool it's fantastic in terms of goals, and goals to game ratio. But I'm talking about his pace and his overall game."

Carragher reacts to his own words

So, most people would agree that those were some pretty strong words from the 38-year-old scouser, however, as already mentioned, he used Twitter late on Wednesday night to respond to his analysis on Sturridge, and in particular, to The Telegraph's piece.

As you can see in the tweet below, Carragher clearly thought he was offering constructive criticism towards the striker, as opposed to outright slamming him.

