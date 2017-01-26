When the semi-final draw for the EFL Cup was made, everyone was already looking forward to a final between Liverpool and Manchester United.

Liverpool were expected to beat a Southampton side that were experiencing an inconsistent Premier League campaign, while United were heavy favourites to overcome relegation-threatened Hull City.

However, Southampton had other ideas.

They beat Jurgen Klopp’s side 1-0 in the first leg at St. Mary’s, before going to Anfield and triumphing by the same scoreline.

While United don’t play their second leg against Hull until Thursday, it’s widely expected they will meet Southampton in the final after winning the first tie 2-0.

Therefore, you can’t blame supporters of the Red Devils for celebrating Southampton knocking out their arch-rivals.

Twitter was full of very happy United fans following Shane Long’s late winner at Anfield and that includes club legend Gary Neville.

Neville's tweet

Neville got involved by tweeting a simple but brutal message: “Long day. Night night,” in tribute to Southampton’s goalscorer.

Ouch.

Of course, Jose Mourinho’s side are now being backed to go on to win the EFL Cup - although you certainly shouldn’t bet against Southampton after their semi-final display.

The trophy would represent Mourinho’s first at the Theatre of Dreams and it’s certainly a competition that he has a great history with. The Portuguese boss won the League Cup on three occasions for Chelsea and is looking to get off the mark at his new club.

As for Klopp, he is still looking for his maiden triumph on Merseyside after losing in finals of the League Cup and the Europa League last season.

Liverpool now face a crunch week that could define their season with an FA Cup tie against Wolves this weekend before facing league leader Chelsea on Tuesday as they attempt to overhaul the 10 point gap. Defeat in both of those games and Liverpool’s campaign is well and truly over.

