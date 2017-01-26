Even though they are currently top of the table and seemingly running away with the Premier League title, it's very likely that Chelsea will hit the transfer market hard over the summer.

And according to one Chilean newspaper, they are already making their first tentative moves at boosting their squad after Antonio Conte gave the green light for the club to sanction a move for one of his former players.

Apparently, Chilean publication El Mercurio is claiming that Conte has already spoken on the phone with Arturo Vidal about the possibility of coming to Stamford Bridge over the summer.

However, the move won't come cheap as Bayern are said to be demanding £56million for his services, despite having only paid Juventus £25.5m to sign him from Juventus just under two years ago.

The report also claims that Conte has been given the go ahead by the club to make the move, with both in agreement that the 29-year-old would be a big addition to their squad in preparation for their return to the Champions League.

Vidal worked under Conte for three successful seasons in Turin where they helped the club to pick up three Serie A titles there.

And Vidal is apparently also keen on linking up with his former boss and is currently taking English lessons in anticipation of a switch to west London.

It's well known that Conte would jump at the chance to work with the Chilean international again, having previously said: "He has extraordinary physical and technical attributes, if I get to coach him a little more it’d be fantastic,’ said the former Italy boss.

"I want him in all my teams."

This season Vidal has made a total of 22 appearances for Bayern across all competitions, scoring three goals in the process.

However, he is yet to chalk up an assist, which is something he has done frequently in the past.

