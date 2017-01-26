Official online NBA destination in the UK

LeBron James.

Sacramento shock the Cavaliers; Warriors bounce back; Celtics thump Rockets

KINGS (18-27) 116, CAVALIERS (30-14) 112 OT

DeMarcus Cousins (28/11/9) led Sacramento to a shock win over the reigning champions. Darren Collison (23/3/5) had a big night and Arron Afflalo (14/2/3) hit a late three-pointer in overtime to clinch the win. LeBron James (24/13/11) posted his second straight triple-double in a loss - the team's third in a row. 

ROCKETS (34-15) 109, CELTICS (27-18) 120 

Isaiah Thomas (38/5/9) continued his outstanding season with another huge performance. Jae Crowder (23/10/4) and Al Horford (20/3/9) also contributed hugely to the victory. MVP candidate James Harden (30/6/12) led six Houston players in double figures but couldn't prevent a second consecutive defeat. 

HEAT (16-30) 109, NETS (9-36) 106

Dion Waiters (24/5/8) is developing a clutch gene after hitting another game-clinching three-pointer following his heroics against the Warriors. Wayne Ellington (22/4/1) provided a boost off the bench and Goran Dragic (17/9/9) almost put up a triple-double. Brook Lopez's (33/4/3) big night wasn't enough for Brooklyn.

HAWKS (27-19) 119, BULLS (23-24) 114

Atlanta ended the game on a 19-4 run to grind out a win in the Windy City. Dennis Schroder (24/2/9) was one of six players in double figures. Big men Paul Millsap (21/6/2) and Dwight Howard (16/12/2) played a key role. Despite huge numbers from Jimmy Butler (40/4/3) and Dwyane Wade (33/5/2), Chicago let a 10-point lead slip late in the game to lose.

SIXERS (17-27) 114, BUCKS (21-24) 109

Philly is on a roll and once again won without star player Joel Embiid. Gerald Henderson (20/2/4) had a team-high off the bench. Nerlens Noel (16/13/0) filled in well for the injured Embiid with a double-double. Greg Monroe (28/9/2) led all scorers off the bench for Milwaukee as they slip further below .500.

RAPTORS (28-18) 99, GRIZZLIES (27-20) 101

Marc Gasol (42/7/2) scored a career-high as Memphis inflicted a fifth consecutive defeat on Toronto. Zach Randolph (16/8/3) played his part after being given a start and Tony Allen (15/11/1) added a double-double. Kyle Lowry (29/4/8) led the visitors who were without DeMar DeRozan again and are in a slump.

PELICANS (18-28) 105, THUNDER (27-19) 114

Russell Westbrook (27/12/10) registered his 60th career triple-double, passing Hall of Famer Larry Bird. Steven Adams (20/11/3) and Enes Kanter (17/11/2) both added double-doubles. E'Twaun Moore (18/8/2) had a team-high for New Orleans. Anthony Davis returned to the lineup but left the game in the second quarter after aggravating his thigh injury. 

WARRIORS (39-7) 113, HORNETS (23-23) 103

Kevin Durant (33/5/2) scored 16 of his points in the fourth quarter as the Dubs bounced back from a surprise loss in Miami. Steph Curry (28/2/6) put up six three-pointers in his homecoming. Their record of not losing back-to-back regular season games now stretches to an NBA-record 132. All-Star hopeful Kemba Walker (26/3/8) had a team-high in points for Charlotte.

KNICKS (20-27) 95, MAVERICKS (16-29) 103 

Harrison Barnes (23/5/1) and Seth Curry (20/5/0) helped the Mavs secure their fifth win in seven games. Veteran Dirk Nowitzki (19/4/2) also had a strong outing. Carmelo Anthony (30/8/3) responded to trade rumours which surrounded the game with a big night offensively but it wasn't enough for New York.

LAKERS (16-33) 98, TRAIL BLAZERS (20-27) 105

Dynamic backcourt duo Damian Lillard (24/4/2) and C.J. McCollum (24/4/4) did what they do best to get the W for Portland. Los Angeles couldn't bounce back from their biggest loss in franchise history against Dallas. Lou Williams (31/4/5) had a game-high and Jordan Clarkson (22/3/2) also put up numbers off the bench for the struggling Purple and Gold.

