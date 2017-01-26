How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Replays showed Garcia's shot probably shouldn't have stood .

Luis Garcia responds to Fraser Forster save during Liverpool vs Southampton

It's fair to say Jurgen Klopp was not best pleased with Liverpool's performance as his side crashed out of the EFL Cup.

After Southampton won the first leg at St Mary's 1-0, Claude Puel's side pulled off a remarkable double to ensure they'll be at Wembley next month to face either Manchester United or Hull City.

The Reds were disappointing, but it could all have been very different if Divock Origi had been awarded a penalty when he went down in the box just seconds before Shane Long sealed their fate at the other end.

There were other moments too when Klopp's men could have taken the tie to extra time.

A long-range Emre Can shot forced Fraser Forster into an error, and for a moment it looked like the ball had crossed the line before the Southampton goalkeeper reclaimed it.

Thanks to the wonders of goal-line technology, we know that the whole ball didn't cross the line, and luckily, as the rules now stipulate, there was an official on hand to confirm that.

As every Liverpool fan remembers, though, it wasn't always like that.

Brilliant response 

This wasn't Anfield's first 'ghost' goal, but it did attract the attention of a certain Luis Garcia, the scorer - if you can even call it that - of that famous strike against Chelsea in the 2005 Champions League semi-final.

Of course he was going to weigh in with his opinion. Klopp might not have found the game funny, but Garcia was obviously rather amused.

Sequence 7 of 7 - Liverpool's Luis Garci

It's strange, even uncomfortable, to think that had Garcia's goal been ruled out back then, it could have been Jose Mourinho and not Rafa Benitez who headed to the final - and the glorious night in Istanbul might never have happened.

The stakes weren't quite as high given that this was the League Cup against Southampton, but it has still robbed Klopp of a chance to win a well-deserved first trophy at the club.

Will Liverpool win anything this season? Have your say in the comments. 

