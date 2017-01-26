How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Jurgen Klopp snaps at Sky Sports reporter following EFL Cup exit

After beating Manchester City on New Year’s Eve, things were looking very good indeed for Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were embroiled in a title race and had a fantastic chance of reaching the EFL Cup final.

However, to say that 2017 has been a disappointment for the club would be an understatement.

They’ve picked up two points from their three league fixtures against Sunderland (A), Manchester United (A) and Swansea (H) - a run that has seen them fall 10 points adrift of league leaders Chelsea.

They also needed a replay to overcome League Two side Plymouth in the FA Cup, eventually winning 1-0, and they’ve just crashed out of the EFL Cup semi-final after two 1-0 losses to Southampton.

Therefore, you can’t really blame Klopp for being pretty angry right now. And his mood certainly isn’t helped by reporters asking silly questions following heartbreaking defeats.

That’s what happened after Liverpool’s loss to Southampton. The German was asked “What didn’t you do well tonight?”

Liverpool v Southampton - EFL Cup Semi-Final: Second Leg

It was a question that really didn’t go down well with the German.

“You sat two yards behind me, you saw the game. We didn’t score, that’s it so what can we say?” he replied.

Take a look at the awkward moment below:

Wednesday night’s result means Liverpool have failed to score in three matches against Southampton this season after a 0-0 draw in the league and two 1-0 losses in the EFL Cup. That statistic is made even more remarkable when you consider that Liverpool went to the St Mary’s and won 6-1 in the League Cup last season.

Now, though, Liverpool’s campaign is hanging by a thread. A potentially tricky FA Cup clash against Wolves at Anfield awaits on Saturday before a massive clash against league leaders Chelsea at home on Tuesday.

Liverpool v Southampton - EFL Cup Semi-Final: Second Leg

In six days time, Liverpool could be out of the EFL Cup, the FA Cup and could be 13 points adrift of Chelsea in the table.

We certainly don’t envy the reporter who is asked to interview Klopp if Liverpool lose both of those matches.

Topics:
Liverpool
League Cup
Philippe Coutinho
Jamie Carragher
Football
Premier League
Daniel Sturridge
Steven Gerrard
Southampton

