Carmelo Anthony.

Report: Cavaliers reject Knicks offer to trade Carmelo Anthony for Kevin Love

Carmelo Anthony's future with the New York Knicks has been the topic of conversation for a number of weeks and it appears it won't be stopping soon after the latest developments.

According to ESPN, the Knicks have been rebuffed in their attempts to engage in trade talks with the Cleveland Cavaliers regarding a swap deal involving Anthony and Kevin Love before the 23 February trade deadline.

League sources told ESPN.com on Wednesday that New York approached the Cavs to register their interest in swapping the All-Star forwards, but the reigning champions immediately told them they were not interested.

Carmelo, of course, has a no-trade clause in his contract, so any potential deal would have to be agreed by him before he can make a move away from the Big Apple. Melo, LeBron James and Dirk Nowitzki are the only three players in the league currently with that privilege.

The Knicks would've approached the 32-year-old and asked him to waive his no-trade clause if Cleveland had shown an interest.

LeBron has been vocal this week in demanding the Cavaliers to get reinforcements, particularly a playmaker. 

Cleveland Cavaliers v New York Knicks

It's no secret that the two superstars are very close friends and have hinted that they would love to play together one day and Anthony was asked if he thought James' comments were aimed at the Cavs front office to try and secure his services.

"You ask me a question if he thinks I'd want to play with him?" Anthony told reporters. "Yes. I do think he'd want me to play with him. I don't think he wouldn't. But I don't know if that comment was about me. I don't think I'm the only playmaker in the NBA."

The nine-time All-Star and Knicks president Phil Jackson have a frosty relationship, to say the least, and it'll be interesting to see how this power struggle continues to play out.

